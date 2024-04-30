The Crowley Company Announces US Distributorship for ROWE Scan Systems
The Crowley Company, a global digital preservation solutions company, announced today a U.S. distributorship agreement with ROTH + WEBER GmbH.
This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to offer the most advanced digital preservation solutions. ROWE's commitment to innovation and quality perfectly complements our own values.”FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES , April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crowley Company (Crowley), a global digital preservation solutions company, announced today a U.S. distributorship agreement with ROTH + WEBER GmbH (ROWE), a renowned innovator in scan system technology. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Crowley's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the American market.
— Matthew McCabe, vice president of hardware sales and marketing
The ROWE Scan Series recognized globally for their precision and efficiency, are esteemed for their exceptional quality in wide-format scanning solutions. With this distributorship, The Crowley Company and their resellers become a provider of the ROWE Scan Series throughout the United States, empowering businesses, and organizations with access to state-of-the-art technology for their digitization needs.
"We are thrilled to build upon our existing collaboration with ROTH + WEBER GmbH," said Matthew McCabe, vice president of hardware sales and marketing at The Crowley Company. "This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to offer the U.S. market the most advanced digital preservation solutions available. ROWE's commitment to innovation and quality perfectly complements our own values, and we are excited to continue bringing these exceptional products to our customers."
ROTH + WEBER GmbH, based in Germany and represented in 90 countries, has garnered acclaim for its dedication to engineering excellence and customer satisfaction, and in 2023 was once again a German TOP 100 Innovator. Their ROWE Scan Series are renowned for their versatility, speed, and reliability, making them indispensable tools for a wide range of industries, including architecture, engineering, construction, and reprographics.
“We are very pleased to welcome The Crowley Company as ROWE’s U.S. distributor and to be represented with the ROWE Scan Series in their product portfolio,” said Gerhard Bäcker, CEO of ROTH + WEBER GmbH. “We are looking forward to a successful cooperation with a strong partner.”
With this distributorship agreement, The Crowley Company reinforces its position as a leader in digital preservation solutions, providing customers with access to cutting-edge technology that enables them to safeguard and manage their valuable assets effectively.
About The Crowley Company: The Crowley Company is a global leader in digital preservation solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to help businesses and organizations digitize, manage, and preserve their valuable assets. With over 40 years of experience, Crowley is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.
About ROTH + WEBER GmbH: ROTH + WEBER GmbH is a leading provider of large-format scanning, printing, finishing and software solution technology, specializing in large-format scanning solutions for a variety of industries. With a focus on engineering excellence and customer satisfaction, ROTH + WEBER GmbH is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to optimize their professional document workflows and maximize productivity.
