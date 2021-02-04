Guru Rahu Chandal Yog and Vastu Tips by Pallavi Chhelavda
Guru Rahu Chandal Yog and Vastu Tips by Pallavi Chhelavda
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De”ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We really appreciate your support all year long, we are glad to inform you that with your trust in us we have grown today and have millions of satisfied successful clients like you all over the world. We would humbly request you to tune into our Live Show with Pallavi Chhelavda on
— Pallavi Chhelavda
Facebook – Every Wednesday @ 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM EST
Instagram – Every Wednesday @ 05:00 PM to 05:30 PM EST
YouTube – Every Saturday @ 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM EST
Pallavi Chhelavda is the founder of the Vastu Fengshui Research Institute in Orlando, USA.
We provide Vastu Consultation for Home, Business, and Project Consultancy for Custom home and Business also to an Individual.
We offer Personal Visit, Online Video Conference Consulting, and Phone Call Consulting.
Our goal is to help our clients with the help of Vastu Guidance in their Personal as well as Professional life.
“To always keep positive energy in our houses, we must be aware of all the little things that matter,” The art of Vastu Fengshui could only bring happiness and positive change in people’s lives. Pallavi Chhelavda provides valuable information and tips on the art.
Suffering from financial losses& mental health problems, having stress and arguments with your family members? You might be suffering from Guru Rahu Chantal Yog.
Watch our latest show on “Chandal Yog and Vastu remedy Tips from Pallavi Chhelavda”
It will help you to improvise concentration on education & remove negative thoughts and helps you to focus on your Goals. Improve the flow of energy in your home by following suggested vastu tips.
If you are suffering from Chandal Yog then persons thinking will be negative always. Because of their decision they suffer a lot in their life. Chandal Yog persons will be dual personality and corrupt.
Vastu Tips to remove the Negative Effects of Chandal Yog:
Should not select any property with Vastu Dosh in North East and South West in the Lot and Floor Plan.
Property should be above the Road Level.
Should not select a property in the front of “T” Junction.
Should avoid any kind of Inauspicious Road Vastu Dosh.
For more information on details of rectification of Guru Rahu Chandal Yog Click Here.
Kindly follow this step to set up an appointment, you are just a few clicks away from good life and great fortune.
Step 1
Please call the office number for Pallavi Chhelavda +1 (407) 529-5714.
Step 2
You may also email your details with a subject line stating the purpose of the consultation at 123vastu@gmail.com PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT NUMBER.
Step 3
We provide personal visits, online as well one as one telephonic consultation with personalized attention to each client or family.
There is always a way you can change your disposition in life. You can always become better. Pallavi Chhelavda founded Vastu Fengshui Research Institute in the year 1989 with a vision to provide clients with a single place that caters to all their Vastu and Fengshui related concerns.
“Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha Jo Zindagi Badal De”
Pallavi Chhelavda
Vastu Fengshui Research Institute
+1 407-529-5714
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Chandal Yog & Vastu Tips remedy from Pallavi Chhelavda