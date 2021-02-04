Rose-Hulman Launches Four-Year Combined Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree Pairing

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Rose-Hulman: Mussallem Union

Combined degree pairing will allow students to put eligible credits earned before attending college to obtain two degrees in just four years at no extra cost.

This is for students who love engineering, science and math, but also want to gain a broader organizational perspective.” — Craig Downing, Head, Department of Engineering Management

TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is launching a new combined bachelor’s and master’s degree pairing in which students can put their eligible credits earned before attending the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) college to work, and obtain two degrees in just four years at no additional cost.Rose-Hulman is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value added, and career services.The pilot program, named Rose Squared (R2), allows eligible students to earn a Bachelor of Science in their chosen major and a Master of Engineering Management in the same four-year period. Future expansion of the program to other academic departments will enable offering additional combined bachelor’s and master’s degrees that can be completed in four years.The program is especially appropriate for high school graduates entering Rose-Hulman with several qualifying Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or other earned college credits.“We are not just recruiting the world’s most talented STEM students, we are also recruiting tomorrow’s business, industry and government leaders,” said Robert A. Coons, president of Rose-Hulman. “I look forward to seeing how students emerging from this program impact our world.”In the engineering management pilot track, students are afforded the flexibility to take graduate-level engineering management courses during the final two years of their four-year Rose-Hulman education. It is designed for students who wish to advance into leadership positions early in their careers, says Craig Downing, director of the new program and head of Rose-Hulman’s Department of Engineering Management “This pilot program is designed for our students who want to establish or expand their business acumen as it relates to the practice of engineering and its interaction with other operational aspects of a business or organization,” said Downing, who is also Rose-Hulman’s associate dean of lifelong learning. “This is for students who love engineering, science and math, but also want to gain a broader organizational perspective.”A Rose-Hulman master’s degree in engineering management offers the business training of a Master of Business Administration with an added STEM focus. Graduates of the program often assume leadership roles in science and technology fields, while others earn management positions in non-traditional fields for engineers such as systems analyst, sales/marketing and supply chain management.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyFounded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value added and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at www.rose-hulman.edu

