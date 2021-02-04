New Design-Friendly Wall and Ceiling Mounts from Wall-Smart Debut During IBSx 2021
Home builders, architects, designers, integrators, & consumers will appreciate Wall-Smart’s new flush mounts seamlessly recessing devices into walls & ceilings.
Technology has become a necessity for most households, but that doesn’t mean the home environment must suffer from ‘wall and ceiling acne’”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall-Smart, the leader in the design and manufacture of innovative mounting hardware that conceals technology products within wall and ceiling surfaces, will showcase several new additions to its wide range of products at the International Builders’ Show’s virtual experience, taking place online February 9-12, 2021.
— Galia Ben-Dor, Wall-Smart Co-CEO and Founder
Though this is the company’s first time exhibiting at IBSx, Wall-Smart is a long-standing and highly-regarded brand in the custom audio-visual marketplace and the recipient of a number of prestigious awards. Wall-Smart’s mounting solutions provide builders, architects, designers, technology integrators, and their clientele a way to seamlessly integrate popular technologies such as tablets, touchscreens, light switches, voice assistants, security cameras, and networking equipment into new construction and retrofit projects in an aesthetically pleasing manner using standard construction techniques.
“Technology has become a necessity for most households, but that doesn’t mean the home environment must suffer from ‘wall and ceiling acne’,” says Wall-Smart Co-CEO and Founder Galia Ben-Dor. “This is the philosophy on which Wall-Smart was conceived and bases the design of every product developed. We think every home should be as beautiful as it is smart, and our new solutions give builders, architects, designers, technology integrators, and their clientele even more ways to achieve this objective with ease and simplicity.”
New Mounts Customized for Seven Leading Home Tech Manufacturers
Each of Wall-Smart’s new wall and ceiling mounts is custom designed, engineered, and fabricated for a specific home tech product. This attention to detail ensures not only a seamless, completely flush appearance, but also optimal convenience of use and quality of performance. New to the Wall-Smart line are mounts for leading devices, including Control4 T4 touchscreens, Crestron 70 Series touchscreens, Savant Echo low-voltage keypad, Araknis Wi-Fi access points, IC Realtime IPMX-W40F and W20F security cameras, Honeywell 6290W home security keypad, Legrand Adorne light switch, Apple iPad Air4, and more.
Streamlined Security and Surveillance
According to the 2019 edition of NAHB’s study, What Home Buyers Really Want, 46 percent of recent and prospective home buyers want a security camera in their home. Historically, however, cameras have been difficult to hide without hindering their ability to capture video. A new mount from Wall-Smart drastically downplays the appearance of IPMX-W40F and IPMX-W20F security cameras from IC Realtime without any impact on performance. The body of the camera tucks inside a specially designed Wall-Smart mount, leaving only the lens exposed and trimmed nicely with a faceplate.
Creatively Constructed Home Control
Touchscreens are quickly becoming a mainstay in modern smart homes as a means of control, communication, and access to the Internet and video like real-time images captured by security cameras. To grant homeowners quick and easy access to these features, touchscreens are best positioned in high-traffic areas. To minimize their appearance in areas like kitchens and foyers, Wall-Smart has introduced new mounts for Control4 and Crestron touchscreens, accommodating sizes of 8 and 10 inches and 5, 7, and 10 inches, respectively. Versions for installation in new construction, retrofit, and solid-surface wall applications are available, as well as a retrofittable low-profile bezel in black, white, or unpainted so as to be custom-painted to material-matched to the adjacent surface. Wall-Smart bezels feature imperceptible perforations to enable clear, uninhibited audio transmission for intercom and voice control via the touchscreen.
Seamless Switches
For construction and remodeling projects that call for low-voltage light switches, Wall-Smart expands its offerings with mounts for the Savant Echo keypad and Legrand Adorne keypad. Both have been designed for new construction, with a solid-surface option for the Savant Echo.
Tucked Away Tablets
Lastly, Wall-Smart debuts new construction and retrofit mounting options for the Apple iPad Air4 tablet. Because tablets are meant for portability, this mount boasts a quick-release feature and built-in POE to USB converter to keep it fully charged.
Quick and Easy Installation During and After Construction
Comprising moisture-resistant, chemically treated MDF, Wall-Smart’s design-forward mounts install similar to that of any drywall application. The mounts recess into standard stud bays and ceiling joists for a flush appearance. Finished with drywall or a low-profile, paintable bezel, the mounts enable technology to become a seamless part of the surface, significantly minimizing its visual impact on the home environment.
Wall-Smart mounts can be used in any home construction or remodeling project, installed into virtually any surface, including drywall and plaster, as well as concrete, brick, wood, marble, glass, and metal. Installation in new construction follows standard Level 4 drywall procedures. Retrofit installation typically takes less than five minutes and does not require a drywall expert. The mounts can be ordered directly from Wall-Smart or from its partners for any technology that’s specified for the residence, further simplifying the deployment process. And should a device require maintenance, repair, or replacement, it can be easily removed from the mount.
Where to See Wall-Smart Mounts
To see Wall-Smart’s extensive portfolio of technology concealment solutions for the design-build community, visit wallsmart.ibsxvirtual.com. Go to wall-smart.com for more information about its extensive line of flush mount products and instructional installation videos, the company itself, or its partnerships.
About Wall-Smart Ltd.
Wall-Smart is the leading designer and manufacturer of custom flush ceiling and wall mounts for high-end home electronic devices, including tablets, touchscreens, Wi-Fi access points, security cameras, voice assistants, and more. Dedicated to providing cutting-edge, creative, and cost-effective concealment solutions for technology in new and existing homes, Wall-Smart inspires homes that are both technically advanced and exceptionally beautiful. A wide range of products, combined with simple installation, and fast, hassle-free shipping, poises Wall-Smart as a valuable smart home resource for home systems integrators, home builders and contractors, architects, and designers.
Media Contact
For interviews, reviews, or more information, please contact Katye (McGregor) Bennett of KMB Communications by phoning (425) 328-8640 or emailing katye@kmbcomm.com.
All products, product names, trademarks, and registrations mentioned are the property of their respective owners, all rights reserved.
Katye (McGregor) Bennett
KMB Communications
+1 425-328-8640
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn