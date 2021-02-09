Franchise Business Review Announces the Top Franchises for 2021

Franchise Buyer Guide: Ratings and reviews of the Top 200 Franchises for 2021

Independent Survey of Over 28,000 Franchisees Reveals the 200 Franchise Brands With the Most Satisfied Owners

The companies that made this year’s top franchises list were rated highly by their franchise owners in areas such as training & support, leadership, core values, financial opportunity, and community.” — Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review has announced its 16th annual ranking of the Top Franchises for 2021 Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises , as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.Despite a challenging year, franchisee satisfaction is at an all-time high at the top brands based on Franchise Business Review’s 16+ years of research tracking satisfaction. “We will all be glad when the pandemic is over, but the franchise industry has risen to the challenge,” said Eric Stites, CEO and founder at Franchise Business Review. “It’s cliché but the promise that franchising is about ‘being in business for yourself, but not by yourself’ has never been more valuable than now. Many franchise business owners are grateful to have the support of a large organization behind them.”To identify the top franchise brands, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from more than 28,000 franchisees representing over 300 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their franchise and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Franchisees who own a Top 200-ranked franchise are generally satisfied with their decision to invest:90% say they enjoy operating their business87% say they enjoy being a part of their organization86% say they respect their franchisor85% would recommend their franchise to othersSummary reports of the data and owner reviews from select brands are published at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/franchise-reviews/ “Franchising continues to be a successful pathway to business ownership and this year's Top 200 Franchise award-winners are some of the best opportunities available today,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO at Franchise Business Review. “The companies that made this year’s top franchises list were rated highly by their franchise owners in areas such as training & support, leadership, core values, financial opportunity, and community.”In addition to this year’s 200 award-winning franchises, four companies were inducted into Franchise Business Review’s Hall of Fame, which means they have been named a top franchise for 10 years. This year’s inductees include:East Coast Wings + GrillFirstLight Home CareNothing Bundt CakesTSS PhotographyVisit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to learn more about this year’s best franchise brands.Research on the Top Franchises in various sectors is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/all-awards/ About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/

What It Means to Be a Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner