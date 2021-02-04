Thriving Business Coach Jonny Cooper Explains Why Firing Bad Clients Is the Secret to Success
After building up his first business from scratch, Jonny Cooper exited and wound up falling into coaching by chance. He found that he thrived on giving people no-nonsense advice about their business and marketing strategies.
After a few years of working with lots of other people’s businesses, he started to realise that his own could use a bit of work. You see, he was taking on all the clients he could in the hopes that this would help him really grow his business.
Unfortunately, though, he wasn’t putting the work into attracting the right clients, and as a result ended up overworked and underpaid. So in 2016 Jonny channeled his efforts into developing a much clearer focus for his business, to ensure that those he attracted had the means and motivation to really embrace his offers.
It was not an easy step to take, though. Jonny had to be brave enough to walk away from the bad clients who simply weren’t serving him, even though that meant turning down streams of revenue. But scary as it was, this was the step that helped him make the difference between surviving in his business and thriving.
Now he knows exactly who is services are for, and he works exclusively with expert coaches and therapists who put the time and effort into getting the desired results, who spread the word about his work, and ultimately help him feel fulfilled in what he does.
He says: “I was a ragbag business coach with a jumble sale of clients, and I had to fire most of my portfolio because they weren’t the people I wanted to work for anymore.” It was a scary step, but clearly this was the right call.
These days, he is both the founder of successful business coaching service Jonny Hates Marketing, as well as the bestselling author of a book sharing useful marketing tips and tricks. In all the work that he does, he uses his own experiences of both success and struggle to help other entrepreneurs identify their purpose and ideal audience.
