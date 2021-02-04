Debuting at IBSx 2021: Wall-Smart Seamlessly Blends Technology with Surroundings
Designed to recess touchscreens, switches, cameras, etc. flush with surfaces, Wall-Smart mounts deliver aesthetically-friendly tech-concealment solutions.
We think every home should be as beautiful as it is smart, and our vast portfolio of concealment solutions allows builders, architects, & designers to achieve this objective with ease and simplicity.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall-Smart is a leading brand that designs and manufactures innovative mounting hardware concealing common household electronics within wall and ceiling surfaces. The company will showcase its wide range of products at the International Builders’ Show virtual experience, taking place online February 9-12, 2021. Though this is the company’s first time exhibiting at IBSx, Wall-Smart is a long-standing and highly-regarded brand in the custom audio-visual marketplace and a the recipient of a number of prestigious awards.
Wall-Smart’s mounting solutions provide builders, architects, designers, technology integrators, and their clientele a way to seamlessly integrate popular technologies such as tablets, touchscreens, light switches, voice assistants, security cameras, and networking equipment into new construction and retrofit projects and also solid surfaces in an aesthetically pleasing manner using standard construction techniques.
Eliminate ‘Wall Acne’ for Smooth Wall and Ceiling Surfaces
Whether it’s a thermostat, light switch, iPad, surveillance camera, Wi-Fi access point, or control touchscreen, for instance, technology plays an increasingly important role in the functionality and enjoyment of today’s homes. Unfortunately, the same amenities that deliver convenience, comfort, and efficiency can clash with a home’s architectural and interior style. Developed with this in mind, Wall-Smart’s easy-to-install mounting solutions provide the construction, remodeling, and design community with an effective way to deliver modern conveniences to their customers without sacrificing aesthetics, implementing new installation processes, or extending project timelines.
“Technology has become a necessity for most households, but this doesn’t mean the home environment must suffer from ‘wall and ceiling acne’”, says Wall-Smart Co-CEO and Founder Galia Ben-Dor. “This is the philosophy on which Wall-Smart was conceived and based the design of every product we develop. We think every home should be as beautiful as it is smart, and our vast portfolio of concealment solutions allows builders, architects, and designers to achieve this objective with ease and simplicity.”
Sell Smart Homes with Style
With nearly a decade of experience serving the needs of technology integrators and brands, Wall-Smart is expanding its scope to include the construction and design industry. Customized for some of the world’s leading home technology manufacturers, including Apple, Honeywell, Lutron, Crestron, Control4, and Savant, Wall-Smart’s mounts help builders, specifiers, contractors, and designers differentiate themselves by offering best-in-class technology that blends beautifully with the home environment. Wall-Smart’s ever-expanding portfolio of concealment solutions is continually refined as new electronic products are introduced, ensuring that no matter how technology progresses, it can be seamlessly integrated into homes new and old.
Installation Follows Standard Construction Procedures
Comprising moisture-resistant, chemically treated MDF, Wall-Smart’s design-forward mounts install similar to that of any drywall application. The mounts recess into standard stud bays and ceiling joists for a flush appearance. Finished with drywall or a low-profile, paintable or material-matchable bezel, the mounts enable technology to become a seamless part of the surface, significantly minimizing its visual impact on the home environment. Retrofittable white and black finished bezels are available, too.
Available for new construction, retrofit, and solid-surface applications, Wall-Smart mounts can be used in any home construction or remodeling project, installed into virtually any surface, including drywall and plaster, as well as concrete, brick, wood, marble, glass, and metal. Installation in new construction follows standard Level 4 drywall procedures. Retrofit installation typically takes less than five minutes and does not require a drywall expert. The mounts can be ordered directly from Wall-Smart for any technology that’s specified for the residence, further simplifying the deployment process. And should a device require maintenance, repair, or replacement, it can be easily removed from the mount.
A Winning Combination of Form and Function
Wall-Smart customizes each mount for a perfect fit and optimal performance of a specific smart home device. Never does a mount impede the audio quality of concealed speakers or the reception of verbal commands to flush-mounted voice assistants, for example. For mounts designed for tablets, Wall-Smart builds in a POE to USB converter, assuring that the device is always fully charged.
“Wall-Smart mounts enable us to offer something completely unique to our customers and home builder partners—high-performance smart home systems that disappear into the woodwork,” says Greg Montgomery, VP Technical Operations at TYM Home Technology Design, of Herriman, Utah. “Thanks to the wide variety of mounting options, we’ve been able to install touchscreens, voice assistants, and light switches in the toughest of surfaces, like a stone backsplash, for instance. As such, we’re able to give our clients a seamless look that exceeds their expectations."
Where to See Wall-Smart Mounts
To see Wall-Smart’s extensive portfolio of technology concealment solutions for the design-build community, visit wallsmart.ibsxvirtual.com. Go to wall-smart.com for more information about its extensive line of flush mount products and instructional installation videos, the company itself, or its partners.
About Wall-Smart Ltd.
Wall-Smart is the leading designer and manufacturer of custom flush ceiling and wall mounts for high-end home electronic devices, including tablets, touchscreens, Wi-Fi access points, security cameras, voice assistants, and more. Dedicated to providing cutting-edge, creative, and cost-effective concealment solutions for technology in new and existing homes, Wall-Smart inspires homes that are both technically advanced and exceptionally beautiful. A wide range of products, combined with simple installation, and fast, hassle-free shipping, poises Wall-Smart as a valuable smart home resource for home systems integrators, home builders and contractors, architects, and designers.
