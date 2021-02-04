Remote, Affordable Lubricant Maintenance Training Offered by TestOil

TestOil announced remote learning for anyone involved in lubrication maintenance that wants to improve their skills at their pace and on their schedule.

TestOil, the industry leader in oil analysis, just announced a leading-edge remote learning opportunity for anyone involved in lubrication maintenance that wants to improve their skills at their pace and on their schedule.

The new program, called “A-Sync Learning”, includes 20-minute modules, some free and some with a modest fee, that range in subject from lubrication basics to more advanced maintenance skills. Currently there are nine courses with 50 more in the works. Topics include:

• Particles and Contamination: A Beginner’s Guide

• Additive Basics

• Understanding Particle Counts and Setting Target ISO Codes

• Understanding Wear Metals in Lubricating Oil

• Fluid Storage, Handling, Application and Filter Selection

• Water Contamination

• Analytical Ferrography and Microscopy Analysis

• Oil Analysis Data: Trending and Alarming

• Lubricant Compatibility

Everything was developed from the ground up at TestOil, based on client and industry expert surveys to gauge interest in a variety of related topics.

TestOil Founder Dan Richards said, “We developed this program to round out our training opportunities. Our goal was to leverage today’s learning tools and allow people to learn at their pace and on their schedule in an interactive, entertaining and less traditional way. While we do offer in-person classes and onsite training, we realize the COVID situation is temporarily limiting access to those programs for some people. COVID or not, this is a great way for anyone to improve their skills efficiently and effectively.”

To learn more about this innovative program visit: https://learning.testoil.com/

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house, certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; sales@testoil.com.