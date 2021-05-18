T-Base Communications and W.W. Norton & Company Partner to Offer an Accessible Textbook Catalog

This partnership benefits students with disabilities by ensuring that they have more timely access to their course materials in their preferred alternate format

OGDENSBURG, NY, US, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T-Base Communications (“T-Base”), North America’s leading provider of accessible textbooks, and W.W. Norton & Company (“Norton”), the largest independent and employee-owned publisher, have partnered to offer braille, large print and accessible PDF versions of Norton textbooks for top-selling titles, with a goal to revolutionize how schools and students acquire accessible learning materials.

Students who are blind or have low vision often prefer to learn from a braille, large print or accessible PDF version of their textbook, however procuring these versions has traditionally been a time-intensive and costly process. This process has created considerable challenges that often result in students falling behind in their studies or even dropping a course.

T-Base can now deliver accessible versions of Norton’s top-selling titles significantly faster – within 10 business days – and at a substantial cost reduction to educators. Procuring accessible textbooks through this more efficient process allows students to stay on pace with their academic calendar and allows educators to deliver an improved learning experience.

“T-Base is proud to work with Norton to proactively catalog accessible textbooks,” said Jeff Jullion, T-Base's National Account Executive. “When educational institutions access this catalog, they receive prompt turnaround and savings of up to 70% off traditional accessible format pricing.”

“We produce accessible EPUBs for our books, but customers who need braille or large print have always had to suffer through lengthy production times and expensive costs,” said Evan Yamanishi, Director Accessibility and Standards at Norton. “Our partnership with T-Base means customers will have an improved experience when they go to look for alternate formats of our most popular books.”

The catalog of Norton titles is built using FASTtrack, T-Base’s proprietary software platform which significantly accelerates the transcription of accessible documents. The creation of this accessible textbook catalog in partnership with Norton aligns with T-Base’s primary goal: to ensure that the delivery and quality of instructional materials for students who are blind or have low vision is on par with that of their sighted peers.

Please visit our Norton webpage to learn more about the accessible textbook catalog.

About T-Base Communications

T-Base Communications simplifies accessible communications by providing the secure design, production and delivery of educational material, statements and documents in accessible PDF, e-Text, audio, braille and reflowed large print. T-Base’s online services include PDF/UA remediation, website accessibility audits and training.

About W.W. Norton & Company

Independent since 1923 and wholly owned by its employees, W.W. Norton & Company publishes “books that live” for everyone and is committed to providing equal access to all that we offer.

