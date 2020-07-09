Jan Smith Reed joins T-Base Communications as Director of US Healthcare

New position will drive sales efforts and market strategy for US healthcare industry

OGDENSBURG, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today T-Base Communications, the industry leader in accessible communications, announced that Jan Smith Reed, a sales executive with over 25 years of exceptional healthcare sales experience, has joined the company as Director, US Healthcare. Jan will drive sales and market strategy for T-Base in the healthcare market.

Jan has an impressive background in sales, marketing and operations with leading managed care organizations, including third party administrators, government plans, pharmacy, health systems and provider organizations. Jan will be responsible for driving sales efforts across all healthcare segments.

“T-Base supports healthcare organizations in delivering an exceptional customer experience to their low vision and blind members, who are an important and growing demographic in the healthcare space,” says Bruce Moszcelt, T-Base’s Co-CEO. “These consumers need efficient delivery of accessible healthcare documents and we’re thrilled to have Jan join our team. We know she is the perfect fit to bring T-Base’s leading technology, security and customer service to the US healthcare space.”

Most recently, Ms. Reed held the position of Vice President, Payer and Provider Solutions at Verisys. In her prior position at RelayHealth, a division of McKesson, Ms. Reed headed technology solution sales for healthcare payers. In addition, Jan has held leadership roles at Ohio Health, Aetna, Molina and Advance PCS/Caremark. Her leadership in self- funding includes commercial, major ERISA trusts, third-party administrators and public health employee plans.

About T-Base Communications

At T-Base, we support our customers in delivering accessible communications to their low vision and blind consumers. Doing so ensures customers meet all ADA, ACA and federal civil rights legislation and low vision and blind consumers receive documents in the format of their choice. We use proprietary technology to convert a wide range of documents, statements and educational materials into various alternate formats, including braille, re-flowed large print, audio, e-Text and accessible PDF. Further, we provide web accessibility services including web audits and accessibility training.

