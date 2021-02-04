Meet Dmitry Badiarov, the instrument maker who built his first violin at the age of 11
EINPresswire.com/ --
Dmitry Badiarov’s passion for designing original, concert grade violins was ignited when, at the age of just 11 years old, he decided to rebuild his own basic instrument to improve his performance. This started him off on a path that he is still on today and now, 40 years later, he teaches other craftsmen how to build instruments that are of the highest quality and stand out from the crowd. You see, Dmitry is resistant to the carbon copy violins that are churned out by factories across the world, and he wants his own hand-built instruments and those of his proteges to be unique, memorable and desirable. While there is an awful lot of competition out there, his ethos and commitment to quality have undoubtedly paid off.
His instruments are played by internationally-renowned musicians such as Ryo Terakado, Sergey Malov and Sigiswald Kuijken, all of whom have gravitated to his work due to his dedication to optimum performance and striking design. However it is safe to say that such successes would have been impossible if not for that single moment in his childhood when, as a child of humble beginnings, he decided to adapt his violin without access to tools or even a workbench. Taking the encouragement he got from his teacher and advice from a master instrument maker, he was able to take the unsophisticated instrument he had at the time and bring it far closer to the professional violin he dreamed of having.
Fundamentally, Dmitry understood that there was no way he could fulfil his potential until he had a violin that matched his talents. He says: “My professor wanted me to sound great, but I told him: ‘It doesn’t matter how much I practice because my instrument is so crude.’” So he took it upon himself to change that, and he hasn’t looked back since.
To learn more about Dmitry Badiarov’s story and his work, visit www.badiarovviolins.com, and follow him on Facebook (@dmitrybadiarov), Instagram (@badiarovviolins), YouTube (@badiarovviolins) and LinkedIn (@Dmitry Badiarov).
Dmitry Badiarov
Dmitry Badiarov’s passion for designing original, concert grade violins was ignited when, at the age of just 11 years old, he decided to rebuild his own basic instrument to improve his performance. This started him off on a path that he is still on today and now, 40 years later, he teaches other craftsmen how to build instruments that are of the highest quality and stand out from the crowd. You see, Dmitry is resistant to the carbon copy violins that are churned out by factories across the world, and he wants his own hand-built instruments and those of his proteges to be unique, memorable and desirable. While there is an awful lot of competition out there, his ethos and commitment to quality have undoubtedly paid off.
His instruments are played by internationally-renowned musicians such as Ryo Terakado, Sergey Malov and Sigiswald Kuijken, all of whom have gravitated to his work due to his dedication to optimum performance and striking design. However it is safe to say that such successes would have been impossible if not for that single moment in his childhood when, as a child of humble beginnings, he decided to adapt his violin without access to tools or even a workbench. Taking the encouragement he got from his teacher and advice from a master instrument maker, he was able to take the unsophisticated instrument he had at the time and bring it far closer to the professional violin he dreamed of having.
Fundamentally, Dmitry understood that there was no way he could fulfil his potential until he had a violin that matched his talents. He says: “My professor wanted me to sound great, but I told him: ‘It doesn’t matter how much I practice because my instrument is so crude.’” So he took it upon himself to change that, and he hasn’t looked back since.
To learn more about Dmitry Badiarov’s story and his work, visit www.badiarovviolins.com, and follow him on Facebook (@dmitrybadiarov), Instagram (@badiarovviolins), YouTube (@badiarovviolins) and LinkedIn (@Dmitry Badiarov).
Dmitry Badiarov
Badiarov Violins
+31125 7695
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn