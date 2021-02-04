Argo AI and Polaris Inc. Join the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes new members Argo AI and Polaris Inc.
The inclusion of Argo AI and Polaris exemplifies the Auto-ISAC's continued efforts to promote collaboration between technology developers, commercial vehicle companies and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.
“Argo AI’s experience in robotics and artificial intelligence, along with their continued testing and development of self-driving technology will provide an important source of information to the Auto-ISAC Membership. With the addition of Polaris, the ISAC gains an organization that not only has a long history, but also one with a wide and varied footprint that will add to the collective information to support broader information sharing,” said Kevin Tierney, Vice President Global Cybersecurity, General Motors, who serves as the Auto-ISAC's Chairman.
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
Summer Fowler, Chief Information Officer of Argo AI, said "At Argo, our foundational value is that safety is number one. That’s why we’re excited to join the Auto-ISAC to both learn from and contribute to the security of the sector as we continue on our mission to build self-driving technology that the public can trust."
“As the leader in powersports, Polaris constantly innovates to deliver products that appeal and resonate with our customers, thus making it extremely important to protect them from potential cyber-related incidents,” said Mike Donoughe, Sr. Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, Polaris Inc. “Joining the Auto-ISAC will keep us connected to the current landscape, emerging trends and risk mitigation strategies while simultaneously providing related insights to the industry.”
Recently, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle. The newly formed IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
About Argo AI
Argo AI is a technology platform company working with leading automakers to deliver a fully integrated self-driving system that makes getting around cities safe, easy, and enjoyable for all. With global headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and offices in Detroit, Palo Alto, Cranbury, NJ, Miami, Austin, Washington DC, and Munich, Germany, Argo AI has more than 1,000 employees on a mission to build self-driving technology you can trust. For more information, visit www.argo.ai.
About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.
