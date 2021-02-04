Clearwater Systems Employee Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary
Charlie Watkins honored for 50 YearsUNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Clearwater Systems, a leading distributor of water treatment systems and Kinetico product line, honors Charlie Watkins for 50 years of employment.
“Having an employee serve with Clearwater Systems for 50 years is truly a milestone,” said President and Owner, Jerry Kovach. “Charlie is an amazing employee. He is not only our first employee to ever reach this phenomenal milestone, but he also truly exemplifies his true dedication to our organization and the industry”.
Charlie started his career with Clearwater on February 9, 1971, out of a small office in Barberton, Ohio, when there were only 11 employees. As Clearwater Systems became Kinetico’s first independent dealer, the company grew with additional locations throughout several states and now has over 120 employees.
“It is very gratifying for me to have been part of this evolution and growth. I attribute that growth and success to the dedication of Clearwater's ownership, management, and associates to approach every customer interaction with honesty and integrity and to always put the customer's best interest first and foremost.,” says Charlie Watkins. “I have been blessed to work with so many fine people and have so many great memories over the last fifty years, and I feel very fortunate that Clearwater's owners, past and present, have always provided me with a workplace that I look forward to going to every day. I still get up every morning (very early!) excited to be able to help our customers with their water quality concerns. Looking forward to the next fifty!.”
Clearwater Systems employee, Charlie Watkins, celebrates a milestone today with 50 years on the job. For a milestone like this, a standard plaque would not do, so in keeping with the company’s work in water treatment, Charlie received a commemorative large crystal water pitcher. In Charlie’s honor, the company has installed an antique brass bell at its corporate headquarters. Engraved on the bell is “Charlie Watkins - February 9, 2021”. This bell will be known as the "Charlie Bell" and will be rung for other milestones or special occasions that the company celebrates in the coming years. He is being honored with a video tribute that includes well wishes from colleagues past and present, as well as business associates that Charlie has worked with over these past 50 years.
About Clearwater Systems: Clearwater Systems, a leading provider of specialized whole-house or single faucet-only water purifiers, was the first Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer in the United States. Clearwater Systems is proud to be a company rooted in family. The founding family of Clearwater committed to serving Northeast Ohio 75 years ago, and now the company has extended its services to Western Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Montana, and Washington. As a business with a long history of helping customers get great water for their homes and businesses, Clearwater Systems understands local water issues and have certified water specialists who can design the right system to treat the unique issues of ground and surface water.
