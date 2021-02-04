Ambassador Supply, an Ambassador Enterprises affiliate, adds Hixwood Metal, Inc. to its post-frame businesses
The acquisition expands Ambassador Supply's service offerings and strengthens its growing materials and post-frame businesses.
This acquisition is exactly the type of legacy investment that we and our affiliates seek. One that can accelerate Hixwood's growth and cultivate their legacy and impact in their community.”FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, announces the acquisition of Hixwood Metal, Inc., by its affiliate, Ambassador Supply. The purchase strengthens Ambassador Supply’s growing materials and post-frame businesses and expands its market to include Wisconsin.
— Bob Vitoux
Based in Stanley, Wisconsin, Hixwood Metal is a respected industry leader that manufactures and distributes post-frame building supplies and offers full-design services for roofing, commercial contractors, and the retail market.
“We’re excited to welcome Hixwood Metal into the Ambassador Supply family as the company continues its dedication to the quality and service that made them a leader in post-frame materials,” says Brad Crawford, president of Ambassador Supply. “Together with Ambassador Supply leadership, Hixwood can continue to grow its legacy of trust, expertise, quality, and service.”
Bob Vitoux, Private Equity leader at Ambassador Enterprises, states, “This acquisition is exactly the type of legacy investment that we and our affiliates seek. One that can accelerate Hixwood's growth, continue to offer their customers the unprecedented expertise and service for which they’ve become known, and cultivate their legacy and impact in their community.”
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded private equity firm engaging with leaders, companies, and organizations committed to performance that creates lasting, positive impact. Ambassador Enterprises has created a network of affiliate companies with a unified commitment to cultivating legacies grounded in purpose, people, and performance. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.
About Ambassador Supply
Ambassador Supply is a building industry investment and management group located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with operations in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
