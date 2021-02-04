Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,859 in the last 365 days.

Ikiru People Launches Talentis - the New Generation of Executive Search Software

Talentis TalentGraph takes advantage of AI and big data technology to allow recruiters to track and engage with potential candidates across the web.

BASINGSTOKE, OUTSIDE U.S./CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikiru People, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dillistone Group Plc, the AIM quoted supplier of software for recruiters, announces the launch of Talentis, its next generation of executive search software and candidate sourcing platform.

Talentis is built upon the Talentis TalentGraph which takes advantage of big data and artificial intelligence technology to track publicly available information on executives and the organisations they work for.

At launch, Talentis TalentGraph contains profiles of millions of executives– including profiles associated with senior executives who may not be found on platforms such as LinkedIn – and has the ability to recognise and interpret executive information across more than 1 billion distinct webpages.

The tool may be used as a standalone executive search software or alongside an established recruitment CRM. Ikiru People has also announced that Talentis will be made freely available to all users of its existing FileFinder SaaS product.

Dillistone Group CEO, Jason Starr, commented:
“The ethos of Talentis is ‘the internet is your database’. Our use of big data and artificial intelligence techniques allows our users to review context-relevant information about potential candidates, in a highly efficient and unique manner.

“These developments will transform how recruiters find, engage and recruit candidates for leadership roles.”

To see Talentis in action, recruiters are invited to attend one of the launch webinars starting on February 4. All attendees will receive free access to the platform for a one-month period. To learn more about the platform, click to book a place at the webinar or visit our website.


Margaret Jaouadi
Ikiru People Ltd
+442077496228 ext.
margaret.jaouadi@ikirupeople.com

You just read:

Ikiru People Launches Talentis - the New Generation of Executive Search Software

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.