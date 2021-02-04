Ikiru People Launches Talentis - the New Generation of Executive Search Software

Talentis TalentGraph takes advantage of AI and big data technology to allow recruiters to track and engage with potential candidates across the web.

BASINGSTOKE, OUTSIDE U.S./CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikiru People, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dillistone Group Plc, the AIM quoted supplier of software for recruiters, announces the launch of Talentis, its next generation of executive search software and candidate sourcing platform.

Talentis is built upon the Talentis TalentGraph which takes advantage of big data and artificial intelligence technology to track publicly available information on executives and the organisations they work for.

At launch, Talentis TalentGraph contains profiles of millions of executives– including profiles associated with senior executives who may not be found on platforms such as LinkedIn – and has the ability to recognise and interpret executive information across more than 1 billion distinct webpages.

The tool may be used as a standalone executive search software or alongside an established recruitment CRM. Ikiru People has also announced that Talentis will be made freely available to all users of its existing FileFinder SaaS product.

Dillistone Group CEO, Jason Starr, commented:

“The ethos of Talentis is ‘the internet is your database’. Our use of big data and artificial intelligence techniques allows our users to review context-relevant information about potential candidates, in a highly efficient and unique manner.

“These developments will transform how recruiters find, engage and recruit candidates for leadership roles.”

To see Talentis in action, recruiters are invited to attend one of the launch webinars starting on February 4. All attendees will receive free access to the platform for a one-month period.




