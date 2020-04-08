Pandemic Response: Executive Career Platform GatedTalent Waves Standard Fees For 6 Months

GatedTalent waves fees for recruiters and executives

The economic crisis created by the pandemic is going to put experienced executives in a situation they could not have anticipated just weeks ago. We want to help.” — Jason Starr, President, Dillistone Group Plc

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognising the challenging environment faced by Executive Search firms and the clients and candidates they work with globally, GatedTalent – the fast growing platform that allows executives to share career successes and aspirations with top headhunters – is delighted to announce that it is waving all standard fees on the platform for both executives and recruiters for a 6 month period.

From April 8 until September 30th, access to the “Search and Connect” and “GTMail” functionality will be offered on an entirely complimentary basis to retained executive search firms.

In addition to offering free access to recruiters, GatedTalent is pleased to enhance its offering to its members. The platform is already free for executives to join, allowing executives to create detailed profiles to share with recruiters. From today, members are also able to try the Premium Membership service for a month at no change by using the promo code MONTHLY100 (must be in capitals).

Premium membership offers additional exposure to recruiters, along with a wide range of live and on demand executive career content.

Jason Starr, President of Dillistone Group Plc, the publicly traded owner of GatedTalent commented:

By making GatedTalent “Search & Connect” and “GTMail Campaigns” free to retained search firms, we expect to significantly increase engagement between headhunters and candidates.

Our platform has grown rapidly over recent months, and now it’s time to give something back. By waving all recruiter fees, we are helping our clients and our members – it’s a win-win.”

Executives wishing to register on GatedTalent may do so here: https://www.talentis.global/registration-page/

Retained executive search firms wishing to take advantage of the free service may do so here:

https://www.talentis.global/for-recruiters/

