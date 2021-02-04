DigiGreet Version 7 - Visitor Management System for Schools – COVID-19 Visitors
The latest version of our visitor management system for schools offers improved handling of health and safety around COVID-19 for visitor, contractors and staff
I'm delighted to offer contactless sign in on all editions of our Visitor Management System, it means everyone can stay safe and protect their visitors, contractors and staff from COVID-19”OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiGreet is a visitor management system for schools which allows schools (and companies) to manage their visitors, contractors and staff on their premises.
We have two main approaches to manage the COVID-19 risk, ask the right questions on arrival and minimise touching of surfaces at the school.
Security Questions
We have added security questions for members of staff, so it is now possible to ask visitors, contractors and staff about COVID-19. As before, questions can have expiry dates to avoid asking unnecessary questions although COVID-19 questions are likely to be asked daily.
Typical questions might include:
Do you live with someone who has either tested positive for COVID-19 or had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days?
Have you had any loss of taste or sense of smell?
Do you have a persistent cough?
A new, continuous cough means coughing for longer than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours. If a patient usually has a cough, it may be worse than usual.
Do you have or have you had a high temperature in the last 14 days?
Normal temperature is 36.1-37.2 C or 97-99F.
Do you have any anxieties or concerns about visiting our premises?
Are you shielding?
Action: Anyone shielding should not really be out of their house, they must be here for something extremely important so probably best to highlight this so action can be taken. Our visitor management system for schools allows you to highlight certain answers in the email to the host so they can take action.
Are you isolating?
Action: Anyone isolating will be a lower risk and therefore normal procedures under your COVID-19 processes should be ok. If they are not isolating it might be useful to find out why. If they are immune, they are again low risk but if they are a front-line worker you need to take extra precautions. Our visitor management system for schools allows you to ask certain answers based on previous answers. In this example, if they say they are not isolating, you can ask additional questions to understand the risk and appropriate action.
If they are not isolating, additional questions you could ask are:
Are you a front-line worker?
Are you travelling regularly?
Have you been tested for COVID-19 recently?
Have you been infected with COVID-19?
Would you consider yourself to be a higher risk visitor for any reason?
Would you like us to take any particular precautions to safe guard yourself and anyone you meet during your visit?
Note not all editions of the visitor management system have individual expiry dates, Lite and Pro have group level expiry.
Minimise Touch
We have expanded Contactless sign in and out to all editions of our visitor management system, so this is now available on the Lite editions to support the eradication of COVID-19.
The DigiGreet contactless sign in and out has 3 options:
1. Easy – Email a button to a visitor or contractor, they simply press the button in the email to sign in and out.
2. QR Code at the School reception – Visitors use their phone to scan a QR code, similar to the approach used in pubs and restaurants.
3. QR Code on phone – Email a QR code to a visitor or contractor, they show their phone to the camera which signs them in (it can even open a door for them)
There a pros and cons to each of the above approaches which we are happy to discuss the best visitor management system set up with you.
We offer free demo’s, access to a demo system for trial purposes and video walk throughs to help you decide if DigiGreet is the right visitor management system for your school.
DigiGreet is owned by OFEC Consulting, a web development firm since 1999 and is part of a suite of products for schools, businesses and associations.
