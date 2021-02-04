Glassbox Included in the Gartner Competitive Landscape: Customer Analytics Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, a digital experience analytics platform for web and mobile app, today announced that Gartner named Glassbox as a Representative Emerging Provider Focusing on Emerging CA Solution Capabilities in its Competitive Landscape: Customer Analytics report, published on January 4th, 2021, for the second year in a row.
Garner identifies two main competitive vendor approaches in the space, Intelligent Enterprise App Providers and Emerging Customer Analytics Solution Providers, which includes vendors who specialize in offering emerging and complex CA solution capabilities; Glassbox is included in this category.
Asim Zaheer, CMO at Glassbox said “We continue strengthening our positioning within the customer analytics solutions’ landscape and to us, being included in this Gartner report, two years in a row, is a testament of the value our solution brings to customers and our commitment to offer them the most advanced technology available within the market”.
View: Gartner, “Competitive Landscape: Customer Analytics,” Jessica Ekholm, Melissa Davis, January 4th, 2021
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
