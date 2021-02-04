Master Fluid Solutions Appoints Dean Froney As Chief Executive Officer
World-class metalworking fluids manufacturer continues its global expansion with the broad strategic and international expertise provided by CEO Dean Froney.PERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Fluid Solutions is proud to announce Dean Froney as CEO. His appointment to the role comes during a critical time for the company, adjusting to and stabilizing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. While prioritizing the safety of employees and customers, Master Fluid Solutions has continued its path of growth in China and the APAC markets, with additional effort to build a greater presence in Mexico and South America. Mr. Froney will continue to spearhead expansion in these regions with the commitment to bring new innovative products and solutions to customers worldwide.
The company has already made significant inroads in the global market. In November 2020, roughly one year after the purchase of German chemical manufacturer Wilhelm Dietz GmbH, Master Fluid Solutions launched their flagship WEDOLiT line of forming fluids, lubricants and anti-corrosion solutions in North America. To meet the growing demand for innovative but environmentally friendly cutting fluids, in 2020, Master Fluid Solutions launched TRIM® HyperSol™ 888NXT, the first in a new class of neo-synthetics, officially recognized as a USDA Certified Biobased Product.
“As CEO, Mr. Froney will continue to position Master Fluid Solutions as a leader in the global market and expand our reputation for innovation and problem-solving for customers worldwide. A midwesterner with a background in biochemistry, and an impressive track record of building influence in foreign markets, Mr. Froney is the perfect person to lead us into both the next phase of our company and the evolution of the metalworking industry as a whole,” says Jerrold T. Lundquist, former Operating CEO and now Executive Chairman of the Board.
“It’s a great honor to lead Master Fluid Solutions as we enter our 70th year in the metalworking fluids business. With our global footprint and recent acquisition of WEDOLiT, we will continue to lead with innovative products for our customers worldwide. In parallel, as a family-owned business, we continue to focus on the guiding principles and values of our founder Clyde Sluhan as we safely service our customers during the global pandemic,” says incoming CEO Dean Froney.
Mr. Froney comes to Master Fluid Solutions from the Novares Group, where he served as President of BU American Body Parts in Livonia, Michigan. There, he significantly increased new business while securing multiple innovations on existing and new product lines. As Vice President of the company’s Asian Business Unit in Shanghai, he drove growth in the region while optimizing team and budget performance with strategies that enhanced the entire company. Prior to his time at Novares, he served as Vice President and General Manager DME Americas for Milacron.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluidsolutions.com.
Photo link: https://pdocs.masterchemical.com/mcc/docs/db-i/employee/Froney--Dean-w.jpg
Photo caption: Dean Froney, CEO, Master Fluid Solutions
