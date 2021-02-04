Radix to launch Android support for TeacherView, its cloud-based classroom management solution with video conference

radix viso teacherview fixing what's broken in remote or hybrid learning radix viso teacherview fixing what's broken in remote or hybrid learning -comparison table

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix TeacherView is a cloud-based classroom management solution equipped with a built-in video conference system, allowing teachers the "over the shoulder" teaching experience they are used to in remote or hybrid setting, stay in touch with their students while keeping their digital safety at a high level, and provide them the best possible learning experience.Michael Shoham, Radix CEO said:“Since the outbreak of COVID 19, our technology has been in the forefront, contributing to the fight against the pandemic spread, helping educators with their day-to-day remote teaching struggle, making it easy, and almost seamless."Radix TeacherView has been fixing what’s broken in remote and hybrid learning, taking “Zoom out” and providing teachers with the tools they need to have a seamless experience of a traditional physical classroom virtually, monitoring not only the video camera, but also the students’ desktops in real-time, virtually walk between students and engage either in 1:1 mode or group collaboration, monitor the class attention level and assist students in real-time using AI.Radix TeacherView is allowing teachers to focus on teaching, streamline the learning experience and keep their finger on the classroom pulse.With the addition of Android support for students, RADIX TeacherView can cater to a much larger audience of learners also using Android-based devices such as smartphones and tablets.Radix offers 30 days free trial with full functionality and no cap on the number of students.After, you may choose from a flexible and fair business model paying either per student, teacher, or school site license.Complimentary online training is offered 4 times a week or upon request.We welcome all customers looking to facilitate remote or hybrid learning.For more information visit www.radix-int.com

