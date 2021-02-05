Silicon Valley Institute Announces Update to Hair Transplant Before and After Photos for San Francisco Bay Area Clients
Silicon Valley Hair Institute is proud to announce a new update to its hair transplant before and after photos page.
Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a leading hair loss treatment center based in Foster City but serving the Bay Area from San Francisco to Palo Alto to San Jose at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce an update to its hair transplant before and after photos page. An image gallery exhibits how real SVHI patients can see recovery from hair loss to thicker hair. Photo-specific evidence concerning hair loss surgery could help individuals set clear expectations for hair loss procedures.
"We are the first to admit that each patient can experience different results from hair loss treatment. Setting clear expectations before treatment is important to us," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "The updated before and after gallery helps the community see the effects of hair loss treatments that others have experienced, but there is no substitute for a private one-on-one consultation."
Men and women researching hair loss treatments can review the updated gallery page for Silicon Valley Hair Institute at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/before-after/. Optimized images for hair transplant before and after photos help Bay Area individuals download and browse hair loss patterns similar to their own. Various treatments can include robotic surgery and women's hair loss protocols. Residents along the Bay Area Peninsula in cities including Palo Alto, San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Atherton can reach out for a no-obligation virtual consult https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/virtual/.
Dr. Miguel Canales can manage a thorough discussion for individual hair treatments via video chat. The aging process could be a reason for thinning hair and sagging skin. It should be noted that the company also offers a sister website focused on skin care for San Mateo, Foster City, and Burlingame, California. For instance, persons seeking solutions for aging issues, including skin rejuvenation, can visit the ULTherapy page at https://svaestheticderm.com/ultherapy/. A combination of cosmetic dermatology services and hair treatments might provide the best answers to a more youthful appearance.
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon, Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute is a specialized hair clinic serving hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
