‘Mont-View’ – A Stately Page County VA Landmark Home set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
This gorgeous Page County property is ideal for a home based business, private family retreat, wedding venue, B&B, or family farm.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of ‘Mont-View’ a 20 acre Page County mountain-view country estate on Wednesday, February 17 at 2 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This gorgeous Page County property is ideal for a home based business, private family retreat, wedding venue, B&B, or family farm,” said Nicholls. “This desirable offering awaits a new owner to Bid Your Price!”
“Conveniently fronting Rt. 340 and only 1 mile from Rt. 211 (Lee Hwy) and 1.5 miles from downtown Luray, VA, the property is only 75 miles from Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Located at 1581 Rt. 340 North, Luray, VA, ‘Mont-View’ is 20.2± acre mountain view estate with a 4 bedroom 3 bath country home multiple barns, outbuildings and a 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage/office noted Wilson. Additionally, Hawksbill Creek runs through the property.
‘Mont-View’s home features include an eat-in kitchen with conveying appliances; living room w/fireplace; dining room; main level laundry room w/utility sink; 3 season room; attic w/stairway; cellar; heart pine and oak flooring; covered front porch; covered front balcony; large rear deck; covered rear porch & breezeway and much more.
Other ‘Mont-View’’ noteworthy attributes include:
- Home was built in 1893 w/a renovation in the 1990's
- Gorgeous 360 degree mountain views
- Hawksbill Creek runs through the property offering trout fishing
- 1 BR/1 BA cottage with kitchen area; new seamed tin roof; in need of renovation
- 30'x48' white barn w/additional shed off storage, water & electrical service
- 22'x40' green barn/work shop w/concrete floor and loft area
- Pavilion shelter overlooking Hawksbill Creek (great pool area for trout fishing)
- 8'x40' chicken/hen house w/fenced run (also could be used for dogs/boarding)
- 28'x50' party barn building w/15' wrap around shed off (concrete floor/pads), individual electric meter service, drilled well and pump system
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com