U-Reach Products Adopted by US Military

U-Reach Products Added to CHS-5 Contract and Granted Nato Stock NumberCHINO, CA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Reach Data Solutions Inc. announced that its SSD duplicator MTC1500FAR2 was added to the fifth edition of the Common Hardware Systems (CHS-5) contract and was granted a Nato Stock Number (NSN). It is remarkable progress for U-Reach Data Solutions Inc. to further expand its partnership with military institutions in the United States and all Nato countries.
A NATO Stock Number, or National Stock Number (NSN) is a 13-digit numeric code, identifying all the “standardized material items of supply” as they have been recognized by all NATO countries including the United States Department of Defense. Pursuant to the NATO Standardization Agreements, the NSN has come to be used in all treaty countries.
With 20 years of experience, U-Reach specializes in the design and production of stable, high-speed data solution equipment, with a competitive product portfolio which includes duplication, inspection, and sanitization and covers Flash, HDD and M.2 PCI-E SSDs. Its data equipment offers excellent solutions to handle sensitive data, particularly in accurate replication and secure erasure, and was widely adopted by military and government institutions, medical and healthcare centers.
Furthermore, U-Reach’s duplicators passed the third-party certification throughout MIL-STD-810 G tests such as temperature, humidity, shock, and vibration, making them the ideal COTS unit to integrate into any environment. MIL-STD-810 (Environmental Engineering Considerations and Laboratory Tests) is a United States Military Standard that emphasizes tailoring an equipment's environmental design and test limits to the conditions that it will experience throughout its service life. Although prepared specifically for military applications, the standard is often used for commercial products as well.
In addition to MIL-STD-810G, U-Reach’s duplicators comply with military and government’s data-erasure standards such as DoD 5220-M and NIST 800-88. U-Reach offers several options in data erasure to meet clients’ various needs from protecting sensitive data to compliance with privacy laws and associated industry regulations and absolutely eliminates the threat of data theft.
U-Reach duplicators use a stand-alone, FPGA-based approach for data duplication. This means that there is not an operating system nor a PC connected that could be hacked or infected with malware. The duplicator will mindlessly copy the data, sector by sector, until the copy job finishes. Once the job is confirmed, the machine will contain no trace of the copied data, ensuring data security between copy jobs.
U-Reach owns the patented Daisy-Chain technology which provides expandability as production demands grow. When the data duplicator is equipped with the Daisy-Chain technology, it can be used alone or in combination with multiple devices, the single source can be duplicated to hundreds of targets simultaneously and without speed degradation.
With 20 years of experience, U-Reach Group specializes in the design and production of stable, high-speed data solution equipment, with a competitive product portfolio which includes duplication, inspection, and sanitization and covers Flash, HDD, and M.2 PCI-E SSDs.
In 2012, U-Reach Data Solutions Inc. established in California as the USA headquarter, extending the manufacturer's services to the North America, offering quality deliveries to meet ever-changing market needs.
Its well-known brand “U-Reach” has been marketed worldwide, and its data equipment has been adopted by many leading manufacturers and companies in the semiconductor IC design field, electronic foundries, military and government institutions, medical and healthcare centers, schools, film production and entertainment industries. To date, U-Reach has become the designated supplier for many semiconductor IC design factories.
U-Reach has set up seven branches around the world, providing a global technical support center (Technological Support Center) and is committed to offering real-time service to local clients and multinational companies.
