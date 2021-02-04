'Email & More' launches 2021 online panel-discussion season on 16th Feb

Email & More, S2 E1 - Vendor Selection for CRM Tools, with guest expert from Pandora Email & More, S1 E12 - Email Innovations

Pandora joins Marks and Spencer, Gap, Calares, Purple, Google for Season 2

We initially started Email & More to fill a much-needed gap of educational panels due to the pandemic. We recognise that the need is still there, to help and nurture marketers during these times.” — Kath Pay, CEO, Holistic Email Marketing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Email & More, the premier email industry online panel discussion hosted by Holistic Email Marketing, kicks off its second season on Feb. 16 with a new live episode featuring expert insights from brand and vendor marketers and a live Q&A with audience members.

Registration is open now for "Vendor Selection for CRM Tools," beginning at 4.15 p.m. GMT on 16th Feb. Holistic Email's Kath Pay and Adeola Sole welcome Joanne Crawford of Pandora, Dan Jak, formerly of British Gas, and Philip Johnson of Iterable.

The panellist will share insider tips and advice and take audience questions on CRM products that are essential for running a high-revenue email programme such as, but not limited to, email service providers (ESPs), marketing-automation services and plugins.

Email & More has also secured sponsorships from major email industry brands for its second season, including Iterable as Gold Sponsor and RPEOrigin and EmailExpert as Silver Sponsors.

The 2021 season, which runs from Feb. 16 to July 20, will continue to raise the bar on discussions of hot-button topics for email and CRM marketers. Future episodes will focus on in-demand topics such as Understanding & managing your ever-changing data, How to enhance the customer experience and How B2B & B2C can learn from each other, and feature speakers from name brands like Marks and Spencer, Gap, Calares, Purple, and Google.

Email & More, Season 1 also won high marks from participants like Alice Cornell of Change. org., a panellist on Series 1, Episode 14, covering deliverability issues and is looking forward to joining fellow panellists in Series 2.

"Email & More is my favourite email panel," she says. "I've been in the industry for 20 years, and I still learn something new from every speaker."

About Email & More

This lively 1-hour online panel series broke the online-discussion mould on 16th June, 2020, with "Achieving Black Diversity in Email." It was the first email industry panel to tackle Black diversity in the mainly white marketing world, with the industry's first all-Black panel of email marketers. They shared often-painful experiences but also highlighted paths forward in achieving greater diversity within the ranks. The series kept the spotlight on key issues of diversity, inclusion and equality in a follow-up session, "The Forgotten Woman: Being Black in Email."

Other topics from Season 1:

• Email strategy, metrics, personalisation and list growth

• Landing-page design and other conversion tactics

• 'Helpful Marketing', Deliverability and A/B testing

All 14 episodes from Season 1 are available for on-demand viewing at the Email & More site.

About Holistic Email Marketing

Holistic Email Marketing, an email marketing consultancy, takes the Holistic Approach to email marketing and puts the customer, their journey and the information they provide through their actions at the centre of its ethos. This enables marketers to benefit from email marketing strategies and email marketing programmes that achieve the 1:1 personalisation today's customers desire.

For more information, visit www.holisticemailmarketing.com, phone +44 (0) 203 015 0747 or email hello@holisticemail.com