NCM Associates & Tekion Corporation Announce Reimagination of Auto Dealership Support Ecosystem
Collaboration to help solve problems of data ownership & visibility and assist transition to modern-day digitalization
Both Tekion and NCM have aligned goals in enabling our dealers to run the best retail operations and deliver the best retail experiences,”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCM Associates today announced the launch of a collaboration with Tekion Corporation designed to solve issues that have beleaguered the industry for decades: data ownership, fragmentation, and lack of visibility to much-needed business insights and intelligence.
— Tekion Founder and CEO, Jay Vijayan
The combination of Tekion’s advanced technology with NCM’s operational expertise results in a partnership designed to support and lead the industry’s rapid and accelerated transition to digitization and modernization. Under this collaboration, Tekion will work together with the NCM dealership advisory group to ensure that Tekion clients have access to the most comprehensive combination of both advanced analytics and operational intelligence. Tekion has also selected NCM as the preferred provider of their new Technology 20 Groups reserved exclusively for Tekion clients on an invitation-only basis.
Tekion Founder and CEO, Jay Vijayan, commented “Both Tekion and NCM have aligned goals in enabling our dealers to run the best retail operations and deliver the best retail experiences. By partnering with NCM, the rapidly expanding Tekion dealer base is poised to benefit from the joint efforts of both organizations. For over 70 years, NCM has been working with dealers on translating data into operational improvement and now, Tekion’s most advanced technology and data platform will help enhance the improvement and value exponentially. We’re excited to welcome them into the Tekion environment.”
NCM President and CEO Paul Faletti added “Make no mistake that Jay and his team are challenging the status quo. Their passion and commitment to elevating the performance of their clients through technology is inspiring. NCM's pledge to support dealerships and their selected partners in maximizing potential is unwavering and we are honored to be welcomed into the energized community of Tekion advocates. This is undoubtedly a very exciting day for these dealerships and the industry alike.”
About Tekion:
Founded in 2016, Tekion provides the world's best business applications on the cloud and is currently focused on transforming the automotive industry. Its cloud-native platform brings the entire consumer, Dealer, and OEM ecosystem together by seamlessly connecting every part of the automotive retail journey through its comprehensive Automotive Retail Cloud. Tekion inherently uses cutting-edge technologies to bring modern consumer experiences to life including IoT and ML/AI. Born in California's Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 550 innovators globally. For more information visit https://www.tekion.com/.
About NCM:
NCM Associates, Inc. is the originator of the automotive industry 20 Group peer collaboration process and has been providing dealership Benchmark® analytical data, education, and consulting services to the industry since 1947. Located in Kansas City, Mo., and Moncton, New Brunswick (Canada), NCM provides a robust suite of services designed to drive dealership profitability using its proven, operations-focused Benchmark for Success program with new and pre-owned North American automotive dealerships, their partners and OEMs, as well as with businesses in 20 other industries. NCM is proud to be 100% employee-owned. For more information, visit www.ncmassociates.com.
Tom Richards
NCM Associates
+1 913-401-2380
email us here