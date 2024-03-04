Volie, Inc. joins FordDirect to expand The Shop, a one-stop e-commerce platform for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers
New Platform Adds Volie to Provide Business Efficiency and Peace of Mind During Time of Dealership Digital Transformation
Volie will now help Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers spend more time doing what they do best while also supporting FordDirect’s mission as a trusted partner...”FORT MYERS, FL, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volie, the leading provider of Automotive BDC Software, announces it has partnered with FordDirect, a joint venture between Ford dealers, Lincoln retailers, and Ford Motor Company, to join the e-commerce platform for dealer solutions called The Shop.
The Shop is a curated online shopping experience designed for dealers to meet the challenges of operating in the evolving retail automotive business landscape beyond the products and services that FordDirect already provides to dealers. The Shop, powered by FordDirect, provides dealers with access to vetted vendors, like Volie, that include pre-negotiated prices for products and services that dealerships need.
Volie’s high-demand automotive BDC software is now available to Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers that have signed on to take advantage of The Shop’s array of options.
With Volie, Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers can now do the following:
• Enjoy access to real-time metrics to manage the most expensive part of the BDC – their agents.
• Grow business through outbound calls.
• Eliminate manual work.
The key components of the software include:
• The Communication Manager. This utilizes Volie’s smart dialer, which erases the downtime between calls and significantly increases the agent’s productivity and efficiency.
• The Campaign Manager. This prioritizes communications of each customer based on campaign priority and customer history—no more manual lists.
• The Data Manager. This is the foundation of excellent customer communication. Managing the dealer’s data means better contact rates to convert their leads.
"We're thrilled to be among the pioneering companies joining The Shop. Our commitment is resolute; we'll dedicate ourselves to empowering Ford Dealers' BDCs, facilitating seamless communication with their customers, and fostering business growth. Together, we're poised to drive success in this dynamic partnership," said Scott Davis, Volie President and co-founder.
FordDirect recognizes that dealerships face an increasing demand for day-to-day resources, including meeting customer expectations, complying with regulations, managing employees, updating technology, and planning sales events. The Shop is designed to create more efficiencies and cost savings so that dealerships can focus on core activities.
“Volie will now help Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers spend more time doing what they do best while also supporting FordDirect’s mission as a trusted partner and resource to find the best vendors in the market for all of their needs,” explained Dean Stoneley, FordDirect CEO.
About Volie
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is the communication software for the automotive industry that enables dealers, BDCs, call centers, and vendors to manage campaigns, customer data, and communication types under one powerful platform. It is specifically designed for auto dealers as a unified, web-based platform that integrates data management, automated campaigns, omnichannel marketing including calls, email, and text, and real-time reporting to increase productivity, reduce time-consuming manual tasks, and enable business continuity from anywhere
About FordDirect
FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. Learn more about The Shop at https://theshop.forddirect.com. Learn more about FordDirect at https://www.forddirect.com/.
