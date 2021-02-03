Cure cabin fever with the following hot new book releases

The Niche: Twin Flame Mysteries by Adah F. Kennon Unsung Verses by Haimnauth Ramkirath The Infinite Circle of the Soul by Mike Hain

Cure cabin fever with hot new book releases for the month of February. Readers are sure to love EAM's list of fiction and nonfiction books.

There's something for everyone on Explore Author's Magazine's list of recommended books. Add the following books to your home library.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following books are available in paperback and eBook formats at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere. Looking for more recommendations? Visit us at http://exploreauthors.com , read and rate!

In Adah F. Kennon's, The Niche: Twin Flame Mysteries, fans of mystery, romance, and suspense will not only love the heroine of this love triangle, but will enjoy the tense story and dialogue driving this pulsing detective mystery. On sale now, Sheba Enterprises ISBN :978-0578813912

A beautiful and epic romance, The Warrior and the Enchantress by Diana Sherrill Richards is everything readers want in a medieval romance. Bright Star Romance ISBN: 978-0-578-82018-7

Patrick Holliday’s Whoooo Knows and Other Backyard Tales offers an intimate portrait of nature in this beautiful collection of literary stories that can be enjoyed by adults and youth alike. We heartily recommends this charming book. Snow Eagle, ISBN : 978-0-578-82676-9

Scot’s Honor: A Sam McKay Novel is an edge-of-your-seat page heart -pounding romantic thriller and the first in the Sam McKay series by K.M. Hardy. One of our favorite romantic thrillers. We heartily recommend. Picaty Press ISBN: 978-0578756660

What if Elvis didn’t die? That’s exactly the question In A Conversation with the King, by D.M. Freedman, an alternative history and portrait of an Elvis Presley in 1977. He’s dying but does not want to die. Who does he turn to? A trusted rabbi! Disappearing his hard enough with his fame, but what if he actualizes it? An Amazing story, we give this book huge thumbs up. Skalater Press & Books, ISBN: 978-057875953-1

Sabrina Nixon’s folksy literary tales about women, love, and life is sure to attract readers of this genre in this enthralling collection of short stories. Highly enjoyable. Palm Tree Books ISBN : 978-0-578-79782-3

Maqoom by Richard Morrison is a beautiful, inspiring tale. Follow Maqoom on his spiritual journey as he learns what is good and evil. Suspenseful and thrilling. Look Up Publishing, 978-1736427309

Robert Bernardo’s outrageously funny horror story, Wisdom of the Ages, is every bit as thrilling as it is suspenseful. We enjoyed this fun, fast-paced story. Bernardo Entertainment Company LLC ISBN: 978-0-578-601410

Based upon actual events, Mahalo Memories chronicles the stories of captain, crew and guests between 1964-1976 off the waters of Bimini, sports-fishing, and crime in this pulsing high seas suspense by Boyd C. Hipp, II. We can't express how much we enjoyed it. Mahalo Books, ISBN: 978-0578757636

The Silver Serpent by Andy Bazan is on sale now. This roaring sea fantasy filled with vengeance and adventure will have you on the edge of your seat. Readers of fantasy will absolutely love this story. We give it a huge thumbs up. Iron Tarantula Books, ISBN: 978-0-578-66254-1

Prolific author David Xu knows a thing about motorcycles and riding, and it shows in his fictional novel, Easy Riders: The Older Ones. Take a ride down memory lane in this nostalgic road trip. . Mountain View Press, ISBN: 978-0-9999035-2-0

Carl Messinger’s World War II time bending novel comes full circle with a twist that will knock you off of your feet in a story that spans decades in this solid romantic suspense, following a WWII pilot separated from his true love during the war. The German triangle is a mind-bending trip that will melt your hearts. Simply mesmerizing. Buy today! JKL Publishing 978-0578675206

NONFICTION

The Infinite Circle of the Soul: A Non-religious Look at Spirituality by Mike Hain focuses on the 'human soul and all of its attributes including love, creativity, empathy, and its journey throughout many earthly lives.' Hain's insight brings something tangible to the ethereal, a subject we've all wondered about. His approach to the incorporeal provides answers that steers his readers to their authentic selves in this motivational book. ECSM Publishing 978-1736559109

There is beauty in simplicity, and genius in subtlety. Rivers, trees, sunsets, and love. A subtle blend where nature meets life. Haimnauth Ramkirath’s fourth work, Unsung Verses is deeply personal and a pleasure to read. Poetry is not only alive, but lush and warm. A solid recommend. New Sunrise Press ISBN: 978-1736373309

Dan Glassenberg explores the innerworkings of pledging and fraternities and his experiences in the Delta Chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi in 1990-1991. This book is an excellent read for anyone interested in student life, pledging a frat or enjoy reading a good book. Holden Books ISBN: 978-0-578-82900-5

Peter Spicer's gripping book, Breaking Baptist, detailing why he left the evangelical fundamentalist religion is informative and eye opening for the faithful and secular alike. Spicewrite, ISBN: 978-0578801834

Chef Lissa Turner’s Journal in a Journal: A Personalized Cookbook for your Cooking Journey offers easy to prepare, delicious meals for anyone who enjoys cooking.. Chef Turner’s meals are sure to delight your guests and the recipes are fun to cook.. Journey in a Journal is a must-keep. Elle Cee Tee, ISBN: 978-0578805238

Monschau’s Lucky 38th by Jason Boswell recounts the historical WWII Battle of the Bulge in epic detail. We recommend this great historical read. Red Karnage Publishing ISBN-13: 978-0-578-789316

Kathy Gillcrist's book, It's in my Genes, offers riveting look at the role genetics played in the author’s personality, stunning secrets behind her adoption. An intriguing read and history. Pulse, LLC ISBN: 978-0-578-78812-8

Too often we find ourselves not realizing we are in a nightmare until it is far too late, according to Taylor Routley in her memoir, Wrong Kind of Love which chronicles her marriage, everything that went wrong, and how she found her voice. An informative and empowering read. Mending Hearts ISBN: 978-0578822181