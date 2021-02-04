Built in Colorado Selects TruU for “100 Best Places to Work” Award
Enterprise Identity Vendor receives a follow-up distinction from Built In after placing in Fastest Growing Tech Company list last year
We’re honored to receive this distinction as it highlights our efforts to create a rich and thriving culture.”PALO ALTO, CA, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palo Alto, Feb 4, 2021 -- TruU, an industry-leading enterprise passwordless authentication vendor, announced today that it was selected as one of the “top 100 best places to work in Colorado” by Built In Colorado, organizer of the annual awards program that distinguishes companies throughout the United States.
The “Best Places to Work” category rates companies algorithmically based on compensation and employer benefits identified in the Built In database, according to the organization. Compensation is weighted 50 percent and benefits are weighted 50 percent.
Other items taken into consideration include health and wellness, financial planning and stability, flexibility in the work environment, diversity and culture, professional and social impact, and perks.
TruU’s mission is to change the way workforces experience their workplaces, from how they unlock their laptops to how they access buildings and badge reader protected physical spaces. The company’s solution utilizes a smartphone as a proxy for an individual’s identity and creates highly engaging, frictionless experiences across an enterprise for employees and partners alike. The elimination of passwords enables organizations to reduce the threat of data breaches from a central store of shared secrets, given that over 80% of data breaches are caused by compromised credentials. An innovative cybersecurity vendor melding AI and machine learning with biometrics, the company offers new hires the chance to work on the latest technologies made for enterprise tech solutions.
"We’re honored to receive this distinction as it highlights our efforts to create a rich and thriving culture. Today employees expect to work at organizations that align with a larger purpose, as well as companies that expose them to the latest technologies, both of which are true for TruU,” said Lucas Budman, Founder and CEO of TruU. “We seek to attract the most qualified and passionate engineering and go-to-market talent to our company to make our vision a reality.”
You can find the Built In Colorado Top 100 Places to Work in Colorado at https://www.builtincolorado.com/companies/best-places-to-work-colorado-2021.
About TruU
TruU is a cybersecurity software provider of enterprise passwordless authentication and converged physical security identity solutions. The company’s namesake solution enables workforces to use their smartphones to create a single trusted identity for accessing all digital IT resources they use in a workday, including desktops, servers and applications. The solution achieves higher security than traditional MFA solutions by using an AI-based adaptive risk engine that processes biometrics, behavioral identity and environmental signals. For more information, visit https://truu.ai/.
