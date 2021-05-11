TruU Wins 2021 Govies Platinum Award from Security Today Magazine For Best Government Solution
Provides New Passwordless Authentication Options for Federal Employees and Contractors
Government employees and contractors have one solution to access their buildings and also to securely access their information assets such as laptops and servers.”PALO ALTO, CA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruU, Inc., a leader in zero factor passwordless authentication, announced that it has been designated a Platinum Winner in the Govies Government Security Awards competition organized by Security Today magazine. TruU won the award in the Convergence and Integrated Software and Solutions Category. The award honors outstanding government security products in a variety of categories.
— Lucas Budman
The TruU solution extends passwordless identity assurance across the federal enterprise by incorporating physical access into the same solution. Derived credential capabilities enable a defined process to enroll users via the TruU mobile app and PIV credential.
According to Lucas Budman, CEO of TruU, “TruU delivers a completely passwordless and badgeless security convergence that makes security more holistic and completely friction free”. “Government employees and contractors have one solution to use their smartphones to not only access their buildings via PIV compliant access control, but also to securely access their information assets such as laptops and servers,” Budman added.
An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries in the 2021 categories and named Platinum and Gold winners using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity, and Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability.
“We appreciate all the manufacturers who labor diligently to ensure security in the government space, including federal, state, local and Native American jurisdictions. We’re pleased to honor TruU and thank all those who participated in this amazing process,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief, Security Today magazine.
About TruU
Based in Palo Alto, CA and founded by leading technologists in cybersecurity and data science in 2017, TruU enables enterprises to eliminate passwords and badges to truly revolutionize the way workforces experience their workplace. TruU offers a powerful passwordless MFA solution combining biometrics and AI-based continuous identity that unifies access to physical and digital resources across the enterprise. More information can be found at www.truu.ai. Join the conversation on LinkedIn.
About 1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group
1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Security Today, securitytoday.com, GovSec, Campus Security & Life Safety, and campuslifesecurity.com. The brands’ print, digital, custom media and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision makers.
Horacio Zambrano
TruU, Inc.
+1 415-961-5104
email us here
TruU Demo Overview