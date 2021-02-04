KetoCoach Launches Sale of FastCoach Health Lineup Products
KetoCoach announces sale of new products in FastCoach Health Lineup with blue light blocking glasses and plans to expand product offerings in 2021
Previously, we have worked on helping other people improve their health and wellness with products hyper-focused in the Keto space.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KetoCoach, a leader in lifestyle in-vitro diagnostic testing, recently announced the launch of FastCoach Health Lineup, an online marketplace for health and wellness products. The product launch is kicking off with the sale of their Blue Blocking Glasses, a bio-hacking must-have, designed to block out blue light from digital screens, a necessity in times of almost everyone working from home.
— Co-founder of KetoCoach, Matt Payne
KetoCoach is now offering three different styles of blue light blocking glasses, in clear, black and black with metallic sides. The glasses counter many of the negative effects of blue light, from digital screens such as computer monitors, TVs and cell phone screens, by protecting users’ eyes from glare and reducing potential damage to retinas from prolonged exposure to blue light. Additionally, KetoCoach’s blue light blocking glasses can help its users’ sleep patterns due to the negative impact that blue light has on circadian rhythm.
KetoCoach offers blue light blocking glasses that reach the same standard and quality that many other companies do, but at a fraction of the price. For just $50, shoppers can purchase a pair of stylish and affordable glasses, which would run around $100 from other retailers. There is also the option to purchase a durable and sleek glasses case for $8.
“Previously, we have worked on helping other people improve their health and wellness with products hyper-focused in the Keto space,” noted Co-founder of KetoCoach, Matt Payne. “Now we are aiming to help everyone and make sure they stay healthy and well. This is just the start of our wellness products.”
While the blue light blocking glasses is the first product launch in KetoCoach’s FastCoach Health lineup, they are excited to announce more products will follow through the coming year.
“We are incredibly lucky to work with such a great team and a wonderful community that supports us. We are excited to see how we can continue to expand and grow into these new spaces and reach new audiences for products they need at prices they can afford,” shared co-founder and YouTuber Logan Delgado.
About KetoCoach
Since launching in 2018, KetoCoach has picked up nearly 40,000 users for their blood ketone meter and recently made its first venture into the growing virtual fitness market with the successful launch of its FastCoach app in 2020.
FastCoach users track four key quantitative and qualitative biomarkers including energy levels, glucose levels, ketone levels and fasting time. Depending on the challenge a user selects, they will track these biomarkers to learn more about their body’s response to their diet. Joining FastCoach challenges provides users with a supportive community to stay encouraged and accountable.
To learn more about FastCoach Health, please visit: https://ketocoachx.com/collections/fastcoach-health
