Picture Book Celebrating Women’s Achievements in Chemistry to be Published in Paperback English and Spanish Editions
Encouraging children to dream big starts with STEM!
Women in Chemistry brings real science and discovery to kids at a formative time in their lives. It shows children—and girls especially—that curiosity is one of the most powerful tools for learning.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science Naturally has a simple mission—to encourage kids to ask questions. By making STEM concepts entertaining, understandable, and, most importantly, accessible, they accomplish just that. Their newest release, the paperback edition of their best-selling book, Women in Chemistry , now in English and Spanish, inspires a sense of curiosity and wonder in elementary school-age children.
— Dusty Carroll, Director, UPenn Chemistry Research Academy
Women in Chemistry and Las mujeres en la química make up the second installment in the Science Wide Open series, a collection of scientifically accurate books that introduce children, ages 7-10, to foundational STEM topics through the pioneering work of female scientists. The first books in the series, Women in Biology and Las mujeres en la biología, were released in paperback in October 2020. They received a glowing write-up in Kirkus Reviews and have already won several awards. Women in Chemistry has also earned a Parents’ Picks Award and a Favorite Products seal from Tillywig Toy Awards.
A conversation between an inquisitive young protagonist and a scientifically astute narrator makes Women in Chemistry the starting point for children to create their own hypotheses. This book is the perfect way to help young scientists understand the power of curiosity and resilience while discovering the wonders of chemistry.
Studying the past to inspire the future can be a powerful way to excite kids about learning. Dusty Carroll, Director of the University of Pennsylvania Chemistry Research Academy, says Women in Chemistry “brings real science and discovery to kids at a formative time in their lives. It shows children — and girls especially — that curiosity is one of the most powerful tools for learning. ”
This series was originally published in hardback by Genius Games, LLC in 2016, through a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign. The campaign was fully funded within eight hours of its launch, and brought in over $130,000. This enthusiasm from the backers demonstrates the high demand for
elementary STEM books, especially those celebrating female scientists. One supporter wrote, “now my kids know that yes, there are ‘girl’ heroes!”
Science Naturally is thrilled to have acquired these beloved titles with the hope of making them accessible to a wide range of readers. Dr. Milka Montes, chair of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, says, “With sprightly illustrations, STEM facts, and historical flair, Women in Chemistry celebrates diverse female scientists. As a professor of chemistry, a woman of color, and a mother, it makes me extremely happy to
recommend this book.”
Books like Las mujeres en la química help reduce the significant gap in Spanish-language STEM resources for kids. Science Naturally is proud to work closely with a number of domestic and international literacy organizations that serve children in need.
An extensive free Teacher’s Guide for Women in Chemistry will be available soon on the Science Naturally website. The paperback editions of Women in Physics and Las mujeres en la física are coming in April 2021.
Author Mary Wissinger spent most of her childhood in Wisconsin singing, reading, and daydreaming. A former teacher, she enjoys writing stories that inspire curiosity about the world and connection with others. Now a St. Louis, MO resident, she is the author of the Science Wide Open series. More
information about Mary can be found at MaryWissinger.com.
Danielle Pioli is an artist and illustrator whose mission is to inspire others to create. The idea of creating a whole universe from her mind to paper is what made her fall in love with art and storytelling. As a child, she was drawn to magic—what she now calls Quantum Physics. She is the illustrator of the Science Wide Open series. For more information on Danielle’s work, you can visit her website at DaniellePioli.com.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, direct or bulk purchase, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Women in Chemistry
Written by Mary Wissinger • Illustrated by Danielle Pioli
English • Ages 7–10 • 8 x 8” • 40 pages
Hardback ($14.99) ISBN: 978-1-945779-10-7 • 2016
Paperback ($12.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-31-0 • February 2021
eBook ($11.99) ISBN: 978-1-945779-13-8 • February 2021
Las mujeres en la química
Written by Mary Wissinger • Illustrated by Danielle Pioli
Spanish • Ages 7–10 • 8 x 8” • 40 pages
Paperback ($12.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-32-7 • February 2021
eBook ($11.99) ISBN: 978-1-938492-33-4 • February 2021
Caitlin Burnham
Science, Naturally!
+1 202-465-4798
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn