Just in time for Easter, Rabbi Jason Sobel Unlocks the Mysteries of the Messiah that are Hidden in Plain Sight
Mysteries of the Messiah: Unveiling Divine Connections from Genesis to Today by Rabbi Jason Sobel (W Publishing Group, an imprint of Thomas Nelson; March 23)
"Mysteries of the Messiah" by New York Times bestselling author Rabbi Jason Sobel, with foreward by Kathie Lee Gifford, releases March 23 (W Publishing Group).
Most people do not understand how the Bible fits together—even people of faith. Too many Christians accept half an inheritance in that they are content to embrace merely the New Testament. On the flip side, Jews often experience this by embracing only the Old Testament. But God has an intricate plan and purpose for both.
— Kathie Lee Gifford
"Mysteries of the Messiah: Unveiling Divine Connections from Genesis to Today" by Rabbi Jason Sobel (W Publishing Group, an imprint of Thomas Nelson; March 23), raised in a Jewish home in New Jersey but now a follower of Jesus—Yeshua—helps readers unlock the fascinating mysteries in Bible. Mysteries not only about the Messiah but also how the Bible reveals Him and unveils His intense love and relentless pursuit of redemption for all.
Each chapter sparks connections between the Old and New Testaments that are hidden in plain sight. Known for his emphatic declaration “but there’s more!” Rabbi Sobel guides readers from the story of creation through Revelation to see the passion and purpose of the Messiah, the Torah, and several of the patriarchs and prophets.
"Mysteries of the Messiah" helps readers:
• Learn the Old and New Testament connections
• Create a fiery yearning for Yeshua the Messiah
• Gain a passion for the Torah and a desire for the Brit Hadashah (New Testament)—a combination that ignites transformation and renewal within followers of Yeshua
• Uncover mysteries that give eye-opening moments and new ways to reflect on life and the Messiah who came to die for us and live again for us
“In essence this book is about the Messiah and unveiling the factual story that He is not merely a New Testament, end-times persona. Instead, the Messiah and the mysteries wrapped around Him are found throughout the entire Bible, starting in Genesis and ending in Revelation,” says Rabbi Sobel. “I hope 'Mysteries of the Messiah' will bring you insights about the Redeemer and how He can be discovered in the many connections throughout the Old and New Testaments. It’s my earnest prayer that the uncovering of these mysteries will give you eye-opening moments and new ways to reflect on your life and the Messiah who came to die for you, live again for you, and give you incredible hope for a future with Him.”
“In 'Mysteries of the Messiah', Rabbi Jason brilliantly explains the perfection and beauty of God’s redemptive plan for all of humankind," says Kathie Lee Gifford. "It is truly a masterpiece of insight and illumination. Feast on it. Ponder it. And rejoice over it.”
For more information about the book, visit http://mysteriesofthemessiahbook.com.
About the Author
Rabbi Jason Sobel is the founder of Fusion Global. This ministry seeks to bring people into the full inheritance of the faith by connecting treasures of “the old and the new.” Rabbi Jason’s voice is authentic, being raised in a Jewish home, and qualified by years of diligent academic work. His voice is prophetic-touched by the life of the Spirit. He has a radical testimony of his supernatural encounter with Yeshua-Jesus. This moment awakened him to his calling and destiny.
Rabbi Jason received his rabbinic ordination from the UMJC (Union of Messianic Jewish Congregations) in 2005. He has a B.A. in Jewish Studies (Moody) and an M.A. in Intercultural Studies (Southeastern Seminary). He is a sought-after speaker and has made multiple appearances on national television, including the Trinity Broadcasting Network, the Daystar Network, and the Dr. Oz Show. Rabbi Jason is the author of "Breakthrough: Living a Life That Overflows," "Finding Jesus in the Jewish Holidays," and he is also the coauthor of New York Times bestseller "The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi" with Kathie Lee Gifford. You can learn more at www.rabbisobel.com.
About Thomas Nelson
Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, cookbooks, curriculum and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information visit www.thomasnelson.com.
