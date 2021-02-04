Hotelier Charlton Claxton Shares His Favorite Places in Georgia
SAVANNAH, GA, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With bustling cities, quaint towns, breathtaking mountains, and a little nook on the Atlantic Ocean, Georgia has a lot more to offer than you think! To help those with a wanderlust heart decide which Georgia spots are the most worthwhile, Georgia-based hotelier, Charlton Claxton, has done the legwork to determine the best places to visit in Georgia. Having lived, worked, and traveled all over the state, this Georgia native is an expert when it comes to recommending his favorite spots.
1. Savannah
The first on this list HAS to be Savannah. From its Historic Landmark District to the romance of the hanging Spanish moss from the huge oak trees, Savannah is everything you want in a Georgia town. The iconic fountain in Forsyth Park and shops along River Street cannot be missed. The entire town gives a gentle nod to the past while bringing its own Southern charm into the present. Savannah’s laid-back Southern hospitality earns it its “Hostess City of the South” nickname.
2. Golden Isles
These barrier islands and port town of Brunswick along the Atlantic coast have all of the amenities any traveler could want. Brunswick is the mainland town exactly as you’d picture it with a wharf and plenty of shrimp boats. Smaller islands like Little St. Simons and Sea Island boast private, world-class resorts. No matter which island you choose, you’ll be living that island life for sure!
3. Athens
Any history buffs out there? Then you need to run, not walk, to Athens, GA. The city serves as the starting point of Georgia's Antebellum Trail – highlighting Civil War-era homes and period architecture. And you can’t forget to shout “GO DAWGS!” as Athens is home to The University of Georgia, the country's first public institution of higher education. Also worth visiting while in Athens: the Georgia Museum of Natural History, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, and the Georgia Museum of Art.
4. Atlanta
This might seem like an obvious one, but Georgia's capital city is a must-see. A-town is a major hub for business headquarters like Coca-Cola, CNN, and Delta. However, it’s also a family-friendly destination with world-renowned sights like the Georgia Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta. The city is home to several important historical attractions, including Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park.
5. Cumberland Island
The largest and southernmost of Georgia's barrier islands, Cumberland Island is as rich in history as it is beautiful. To travel there, you’ll hop on a ferry from nearby St. Marys, but the trip is worth the effort. On Cumberland Island, you’ll discover nearly 10,000 acres of protected wilderness and over 17 miles of secluded beaches. Cumberland Island features multiple historical sites: the Plum Orchard Mansion, the First African Baptist Church, and the Dungeness Ruins, telling the story of the Carnegie family, enslaved African Americans, Native Americans, and others who once lived here.
6. Callaway Gardens
Reconnect with nature at Callaway Gardens. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains is the small town of Pine Mountain. The town is home to the Callaway Gardens: 2,500 acres of gardens, a butterfly center with 1,000-plus butterflies, and over 10 miles of bike and nature trails. Simply stunning!
7. Dahlonega
You might not think of Georgia when in search of some good wine, but Dahlonega will certainly change your mind! This northern foothill town is labeled the “Heart of Georgia Wine Country,” boasting 12 wine tasting rooms, five wineries, and various vineyards. Claxton recommends arriving in May for the annual Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival.
8. Jekyll Island
Part of the Golden Isles, Jekyll Island is your go-to spot for a quiet beach getaway. The entire island is actually designated as a Georgia state park – meaning conservation and wildlife preservation are top priorities. Visitors can see sea turtles and other coastal animals at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Next, you can either lounge on 10 miles of pristine beaches or wander through the historic district to see the millionaire’s homes that at one time belonged to some of America's richest families, including the Vanderbilts, the Rockefellers, and the Morgans.
9. Tybee Island
Only 20 miles southeast of Savannah, this small but charming island has been a popular family beach vacation location for more than a century. Tybee Island's miles of sandy beaches and warm weather make it a prime spot for swimming, surfing, or sunbathing. Visitors can spend some time searching for the island's 200-plus bird species or (for the more adventurous) climb up the Tybee Island Light Station, the oldest and tallest lighthouse in Georgia.
10. Arabia Mountain
With three lakes and 2,000+ acres, Arabia Mountain offers plenty of adventure not far from Atlanta. Travelers can hike through the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve or bike the Arabia Mountain PATH. For those who enjoy fishing, there are innumerable waterways perfect for your next big catch!
Kathrine Cupp
Kathrine Cupp
Publicist
email us here