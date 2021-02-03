Kenmark Interiors Announces Strategic Agreement with Fabric Images, Inc.® - Fully Customizable Acoustics
Fi Interiors has transformed interior spaces for nearly 30 years, with expertise in designing and manufacturing acoustical solutions.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenmark Interiors, a specialty finish-out contractor, has entered into an strategic partnership with Fabric Images, Inc.® , a manufacturer of custom acoustical solutions that create jaw-dropping impressions and experiences in a host of environments, including museums, performance halls, hotels, auditoriums, conference centers, office and corporate interiors.
The agreement calls for Kenmark Interiors to be the exclusive dealer and certified installation contractor in the state of Texas. Kenmark Interiors and Fabric Images, a branch of Fi Interiors, are both committed to providing exceptional service and technical expertise.
Fi Interiors is a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group® – a market-leading group of brands that specialize in the manufacture and supply of portable, modular, sign and fabric structure displays used in exhibits, events and interiors.
Fi Interiors has transformed interior spaces for nearly 30 years, with expertise in designing and manufacturing acoustical solutions, creating experiences with tension fabric architecture, digitally printing onto fabric and other materials, and bringing life to custom interior solutions that define a space.
The Fabric Images acoustical product line, by FI Interiors, is made up of environmentally sustainable material that contains a minimum blend of 50% post-consumer waste sourced from recycled PET bottles. The sound-absorbing material is available in 17 standard colors, 7 printed wood grain textures and 5 printed stone textures. It can be custom printed and beautifully accepts cutting to showcase designs, patterns and shapes. By combining noise absorbing acoustic felt material and design features, excess sound is captured, creating an acoustically comfortable environment that produces stillness and promotes well-being. This acoustic product line includes:
• Ceiling décor, including Hatch™ acoustical canopy, baffles and digitally printed wood beams.
• Acusti Art™ Box, an acoustical wall art solution that offers the option for custom artwork.
• Partitions — hanging and desk-resting, which encourage safe distancing in social settings.
ABOUT KENMARK INTERIORS
Kenmark Interiors, located in Dallas, distributes architectural products and provides specialized installation services for property owners and general contractors. The company’s nearly 30-year history is a story of acquisitions combined with the ability to source innovation products that provide customers with exceptional value, and deliver expert interior finish-out services. For collaboration, or more information, contact Kenmark at 866.788.2009 or visit GoKenmark.com connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Pinterest.
