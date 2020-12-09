Kenmark Interiors Announces Strategic Agreement with Accutrack Systems®
Kenmark Interiors: Authorized Dealer and Certified Installers of Stretched Fabric SystemsDALLAS, TX, US, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenmark Interiors, a specialty finish-out contractor, today announced that they have entered into a strategic agreement Accutrack Systems that makes them an authorized dealer and certified installers.
“The highly regarded Accutrack Systems is the industries preferred manufacture of stretched fabric wall and ceiling systems,” said Pam Kisberg, President of Kenmark Interiors. The partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by expanding the Accutrack Systems network of certified installers. Kenmark Interiors and Accutrack Systems are both committed to providing exceptional service and technical expertise.
Since 1985, Accutrack has provided acoustical solutions to architects, designers, owns and engineers. The Accutrack System offers a variety of solutions to handle acoustic remediation and is capable of accepting the most creatively designed walls and ceilings. From irregular shapes to straight lines, silks to faux leather, Accutrack Systems is the proven choice for all Stretched Fabric Panel Systems installations. The patented Accuhinge® track is a single piece tracking system that accommodates oversized widths of fabric allowing for long runs limited only by the length of the fabric bolt. It can accommodate all industry standard fabrics including heavy, thick and stiff fabrics that other systems cannot.
ABOUT ACCUTRACK SYSTEMS
Accutrack Systems, located in Austell, GA was founded on the belief that forward thinking design influences those who utilize the space. Our patented extrusions allow architects, designers, and owners to come together in order to achieve a common goal, one which enables employees and patrons to enjoy a space that is aesthetically appealing, functional, and acoustically formed for the perfect balance of sound.
ABOUT KENMARK INTERIORS
Kenmark Interiors, located in Dallas, distributes architectural products and provides specialized installation services for property owners and general contractors. The company’s nearly 30-year history is a story of acquisitions combined with the ability to source innovation products that provide customers with exceptional value, and deliver expert interior finish-out services. For more information, contact Kenmark at 866.788.2009 or visit GoKenmark.com connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Pinterest.
MEDIA CONTACT
Nina Touzova
Kenmark Interiors
+1 972-546-4560
ntouzova@kenmarkinc.com