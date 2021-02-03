ColoringBook.com Celebrates Black History Month Honoring Distinguished Black Icons, Leaders, Educators, Innovators, more
Featuring dedicated Coloring Books, In-Depth Editorial, Social Media Content, spanning generations including Black men, women and children
ColoringBook.com is passionate about recognizing the contributions of Black leaders, events and historic dates making an impact on American history, culture and the world.”SAINT LOUIS, MO, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com celebrates Black History Month paying homage and highlighting a wide array of Black Distinguished Black Icons, Composers, Innovators, Civil Rights Leaders and across the world. Kicking off February 1, ColoringBook.com features a dedicated product line and highlighting different icons of Black leaders, teachers, educators, political leaders and more. Including in-depth editorial pieces, social media posts featuring personalities and historical events. A great line up of modern day and historic Black pioneers, poets, and more contributions to American history in the celebration of National Black History Month 2021.
"ColoringBook.com is passionate about recognizing the contributions of Black leaders, events and historic dates of those who have created change making an impact on American history, culture and the world,” said Wayne Bell, Publisher at Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. “During February it is our mission to highlight the historic achievements, including the struggles of Black history icons who have changed the world, the culture and shaped the world as we know it. Creating new inventions in every aspect of life from education, to music, to heart surgery to the stop light and so, so much more.”
ColoringBook.com Black History products including the creation of custom books, all type and qualities of paper, cards, brochures, notebook and other paper products, including HEMP paper products and books. For more information, visit www.ColoringBook.com and follow along on social media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and various web sites including Amazon.
Headquartered in St. Louis, MO Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-725-1452 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.
