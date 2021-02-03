Ensunet Announces Completion of Back-office Integration for PE-Led Merger

Global private equity client is positioned for 5x growth

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensunet Technology Group proudly announces the completion of an information technology (IT) integration contract for a global private equity (PE) firm. Ensunet was brought in as a part of the broader due-diligence review on a pending merger, resulting in the architecture of a future-state integrated back office encompassing both enterprise resource planning (ERP) and IT, so that the new entity is poised for unprecedented 5x growth.

Ensunet carried out a detailed investigation and found out that the existing IT systems used old, outdated and inefficient technologies that were incompatible with each other. Before Ensunet was approached, everything was outsourced among a wide variety of vendors, with no centralized oversight, management or control. As a direct result, these ERP and IT systems posed numerous challenges while increasing costs every year.

Ensunet proposed the technical architecture and developed a hybrid model, combining the best of in-house expertise and outsourced services. For the future-state ERP system, Ensunet led a vendor search and competition, eventually narrowing the field to one recommended vendor. Ensunet not only helped the new company to create its own IT department but also supplied the project lead for this engagement. The Ensunet team worked with the PE and its consulting partner for back-office integration, conducting confidential interviews. The whole process included working hand-in-hand with the PE, providing the client with a vendor-agnostic best-of-breed solution.

“Helping these two companies develop back-office synergies is a challenge that Ensunet rose to, and accomplished with fantastic results,” says Paul Robinson, CEO of Ensunet Technology Group. “This new IT infrastructure roadmap paved the way for future growth.”

Ensunet was able to provide its client a technical solution that promoted increased growth while reducing costs. Most importantly, it will poise the newly merged entity for an unprecedented 5x growth.

About Ensunet Technology Group: San Diego-based Ensunet Technology Group is a premier provider of vendor-agnostic enterprise IT services, specializing in post-merger IT integration that delivers positive operational, performance, and financial business impact. As an elite and agile "on-call tiger team," Ensunet has been entrusted with over $11.6 billion in global IT merger-and-acquisition support by Fortune 1000 enterprises. Ensunet is an 8(a) qualified and SBA-certified small business; in 2018, the company was ranked Number 335 on Inc. Magazine's 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America — and among its top 10 for IT management companies. For more information, visit www.ensunet.com.