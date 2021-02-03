Intland Software Partners with Quence to Support Software Quality Assurance on the Italian Market
International Application Lifecycle Management developer Intland Software announces its partnership with software testing & Quality Assurance specialists QuenceSTUTTGART, GERMANY, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Application Lifecycle Management platform developer Intland Software announces its partnership with software testing & Quality Assurance specialists Quence. The Italian company provides support in terms of processes, tools, methodologies, techniques, and approaches related to software development and Quality Assurance for its customers in the automotive, defense systems, biomedical & medical devices, and aviation industries.
As a quality-focused organization, Quence (Quality in Essence) believes that modern tools for tracing, reporting on, and storing historical data and for measuring efficiency are essential instruments that must be present and used by all organizations today. Through this partnership, Intland Software contributes to Quence’s vision of helping Italian companies large and small enhance efficiency, productivity, and product quality.
“With our experience on the Italian market, we can state that representing Intland’s solution in Italy is a next step to ensuring high-quality product development while keeping innovation-readiness on top for all our current and future customers. Quence has the knowledge and ability to make tools working and generating value in real industry usage” says Giorgio Riva, Technical Director of Quence Srl.
Intland’s tools, with their dedicated templates, are especially suited for supporting mission-critical projects on markets that require efficiency, velocity, but also ensuring the high quality of both development processes as well as their final products. Through this partnership, Intland’s products will become readily accessible for Italian companies looking to simplify everyday operational tasks in the delivery of complex products or services while ensuring regulatory compliance.
“Penetration on the Italian market needs local presence, proficiency in Italian, and high availability for services provided by real professionals. Quence can provide all of this for Intland’s solutions across different safety-critical industries. We are confident that this partnership will help drive success for our Italian customers” says Reka Moksony, Head of Partner Alliances, Intland Software.
About Quence
Our passion and expertise at Quence are all about software engineering, software Application Lifecycle Management & software Quality Assurance, encompassing PMI to Large Enterprises in TELCO, IT, Industry, Finance, Banking markets. Passion and expertise fully and continually nourish our mission to help & support partners and our Clients. Learn more at https://www.quence.it/.
About Intland Software
Intland Software is the developer and vendor of industry-leading software tools for the delivery of safety-critical technology. The company’s flagship product codebeamer is a fully integrated end-to-end Application Lifecycle Management software platform for product engineering with regulatory compliance support. codebeamer is available as a SaaS cloud solution, providing all-in-one requirements, risk, and test management capabilities with digital quality management and audit control support for regulated industries. Intland Software’s tools help reduce the time, risks, and costs of product innovation and regulatory compliance. Follow @intland on Twitter and Linkedin.
Reka Moksony
Intland Software
