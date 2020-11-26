Intland Software Publishes Case Study with LiDAR & Sensor Fusion Innovator LeddarTech
In a new case study, Intland Software follows the Application Lifecycle Management journey of sensor fusion and environmental perception company LeddarTech.STUTTGART, GERMANY, November 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new case study, Intland Software follows the Application Lifecycle Management journey of remote sensing, sensor fusion, and sensor perception company LeddarTech. Using iterative methods to deliver technology that enables autonomous driving, LeddarTech’s state-of-the-art use case combines Agile development with ISO 26262 compliance.
As a leader in LiDAR-based environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) applications, LeddarTech is a developer of high-tech digital mobility products. With their products being actively used in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, and smart city and factory applications, the Canadian company faces stringent ISO 26262 regulatory requirements in their Agile product development efforts.
Prior to making the switch to integrated ALM, LeddarTech’s legacy toolchain had consisted of MS Excel and Word, with files exchanged via email and shared folders. Tool friction, issues of change control, insufficient and manually established traceability, and limited process visibility forced LeddarTech to modernize their development tooling. In 2017, just as they were making the transition to Agile development, the company evaluated a number of ALM tools on the market, and opted for Intland’s codeBeamer ALM.
The case study, just released and available for download on Intland Software’s website, discovers how the digital mobility innovator benefits from using this market-leading Application Lifecycle Management platform.
“We have an internal process that is tool agnostic. ALM helps us centralize information and monitor the deliverables required by our process. We now have good traceability and test coverage. Visibility is provided on all the important aspects of the product development deliverables” says Van Hue Truong, LeddarTech’s Senior QA Specialist in the case study about the company’s use of codeBeamer ALM.
To learn more about how this cutting-edge developer of digital automotive technology ties in Agile development with ISO 26262 compliance requirements using Intland Software’s solution, access the case study at Intland’s website: https://content.intland.com/case-studies/leddartech-customer-case-study.
