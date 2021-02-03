IDEA Lab Kids Selected a Top Emerging and Fastest Growing Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator

Now, IDEA Lab Kids is well-positioned for a strong 2021, and the brand is adamant about making the most of that positioning. Franchise Gator has chosen IDEA Lab Kids International Franchise Co. as a Fastest Growing and Top Emerging Franchise for 2021.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, Texas - February 3rd, 2021 - Franchise Gator has chosen IDEA Lab Kids International Franchise Co. as a Fastest Growing and Top Emerging Franchise for 2021. This is the 8th year that the online franchise directory has published a Fastest Growing and a Top Emerging ranking. They were created to help identify developing franchises with 50 or fewer units that have shown promising signs of strong growth.



“We are so humbled and excited to be featured in the Fastest Growing and Top Emerging Franchises for 2021 lists. We’ve made some incredible progress over the past year, and now our goal is to leverage the advancements we’ve made for a strong 2021,” said Devina Bhojwani, IDEA Lab’s President and co-owner.

IDEA Lab Kids International Franchise Co. is ranked as the number #8 franchise on the Fastest-Growing list and #20 on the Top Emerging list. The ranking accompanies Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchises list.

"Strong growth is one of many areas a prospective franchisee should look at when evaluating a franchise brand," said Eric Bell, General Manager at Franchise Gator. “There are 2 sides to the growth coin, selling new units, and not losing those that are up and running. Growth in franchise units is a figure prospective franchisees should be looking at during the exploration process.”

Franchise Gator, one of the leading destinations for those seeking to invest in a franchise opportunity, reviewed 100’s of Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDD’s) to formulate their rankings. Growth in units, turnover, and financials are just a few of the items taken into consideration. The staff also takes a look at awards, the executive team, and participation in the franchise community.

“Congratulations to IDEA Lab Kids for making the Fastest Growing Top Emerging Franchises lists,” said Bell. “More units equals more royalty dollars which is the cornerstone to a successful system. One that future franchisees are going to be lucky to join. We expect this to be just one of many accolades to come.”



IDEA Lab Kids is a true innovator in the S.T.E.A.M – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics – space. The franchise company focuses on providing a cutting-edge, engaging curriculum to boost creativity and build critical-thinking skills, in the form of unique camps, classes, workshops, and birthday experiences to children ages 4-14. IDEA Lab Kids got its start in Houston, TX, and has grown at a phenomenal rate since began franchising in 2017.



