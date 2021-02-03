The Health Care Transformation Task Force Membership Strengthens to Take on New 2021 Opportunities
The Task Force welcomes Humana, Lamaze International, Apervita, and Signify Health to the membership.
Together, these multi-sector partners, will help HCTTF move the health care system to one that delivers high-quality, affordable, and equitable care to all Americans.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) announced today membership growth through the addition of Humana (payer member), Lamaze International (patient member), and Apervita (a strategic partner member). HCTTF also recognized the addition of Signify Health, who joined the membership last year upon its acquisition of HCTTF member Remedy Partners, and who is now recognized as a provider member.
Established in 2014, the Task Force is an industry consortium comprised of patients, payers, providers, purchasers, and partner representatives committed to advancing delivery system transformation that drives rapid, measurable change for ourselves and our country. The Task Force serves as a resource and convener for members as well as a leading public voice on value-based payment models with the aim to align private and public-sector efforts to transform the U.S. health care system through adoption of value-based payment and care delivery models.
“The imperative for the health care industry to move the needle on advancing value-based payment models continues and 2021 is likely to present great opportunities to push forward on this journey,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director of the Health Care Transformation Task Force. “The expertise and perspectives that our new members bring to the Task Force will contribute greatly to our longstanding efforts to bring about systemic change.”
“The commitment and qualities these organizations bring to our membership are very strong,” said Blair Childs, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Premier. “Together, these multi-sector partners, will help HCTTF move the health care system to one that delivers high-quality, affordable, and equitable care to all Americans.”
• Humana, one of the largest payers in the United States, is committed to helping members achieve their best health by delivering a personalized, simplified, whole-person health care experience, and has continued to create innovative solutions to delivering care. Humana is proud of its leadership in helping move the health care system forward on value transformation, particularly in the Medicare Advantage (MA) program.
• Lamaze International is an organization dedicated to empowering parents to feel confident, supported and powerful as they navigate their path through pregnancy, birth and parenthood. Established in 1960, Lamaze is a nonprofit working to advance safe and healthy pregnancy and early parenting through evidence-based education and advocacy.
• Apervita provides a trusted healthcare collaboration platform that empowers payers, providers and other stakeholders to administer value-based contracts, measure performance and improve clinical quality. When their Value Optimization, Quality Measurement, and Clinical Intelligence solutions are combined, Apervita aims to enable the Learning Health System, which continuously makes healthcare smarter and improves patient care.
• Signify Health aims to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. To accomplish this, Signify has built a leading healthcare platform that leverages analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs.
As members of the Task Force, Humana, Lamaze International, Apervita, and Signify Health join a consortium that shares deep operational expertise and experience while offering a strong policy voice and demonstrated commitment to accelerating the adoption of value-based payment and care delivery.
For more information please visit: https://hcttf.org
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
The Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
TASK FORCE MEMBERS

Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • Apervita • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Cleveland Clinic • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • Doctor On Demand • Evolent Health • Families USA • Geisinger • Heritage Provider Network • Humana • Kaiser Permanente • Lamaze International • Mark McClellan • Mass Brigham General • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • Premier • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
