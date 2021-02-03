COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Industry Incorporates Artificial Intelligence For Increased Diagnosis Efficiency

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market- Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

According to TBRC’s rapid test kit market report, Artificial Intelligence is being increasingly incorporated with rapid diagnostic test kits to increase the efficiency of diagnosis. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in computer-controlled machines that are programmed to perform tasks, which usually require human intelligence. Artificial Intelligence algorithms are being used to integrate the findings of chest CT with clinical symptoms, exposure history, and laboratory testing to increase the chance of early detection of infection. For instance, in March 2020, Surgisphere Corporation, an American healthcare analytics company introduced a rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19 that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Surgisphere’s intelligent tool uses 3 common lab tests to identify patients who are likely to be COVID-19 positive. The company used QuartzClinical, its healthcare data analytics platform to identify coronavirus infected patients in five countries. It then used the data collected to create a decision tree-based machine learning model to develop the decision support tool. Using artificial intelligence helps with early detection of COVID-19 patients, thereby increasing probability of better treatment.

The global COVID-19 rapid test kits market is expected to reach a value of nearly $14.94 billion in 2020. The market is expected to decline from $14.94 billion in 2020 to $1.36 billion in 2023 at a rate of -54.9%. The COVID-19 rapid medical diagnostic kits market size is expected to cease from 2024 due to the hopeful vaccination of global population by the end of 2023. North America had the largest COVID-19 rapid test kit market share, accounting for 27.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions.

