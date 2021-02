Userful Expands its Enterprise Solutions for the Digital Workplace with New Products and Services

Borderless operations, datametrics and streaming capabilities are key aspects of a successful digital workplace Userful's Platform Monitoring tools

Asserts Innovation Leadership with Borderless Operations, Datametrics and New Streaming Capabilities for its Visual Networking Platform.

The workplace is evolving and transforming. Userful is addressing the new needs of the digital workplace by augmenting employee and customer engagement with its platform...” — John Marshall, Userful CEO

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined AV-over-IP platform for the enterprise, announced seven (7) new product offerings today that will be released throughout the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 to support IT teams executing digital transformation projects.Userful’s Visual Networking Platform enables centralized management and control of an enterprise’s visual applications and AV services over its network. These new product offerings extend the reach of the platform enabling corporate IT departments to stream any operational content to any user, screen, display and device across the enterprise, including remote workers.According to John Marshal, Userful’s CEO, “The workplace is evolving and transforming. Userful is addressing the new needs of the digital workplace by augmenting employee and customer engagement with its platform. Userful is providing organizations with the right tools for a successful operational transformation, either as an agile design partner at the front-end or afterwards in support of enhanced engagement. Analysts at Gartner have said again and again, you can’t have digital transformation without quality engagement tools. The digital workplace requires an intuitive and engaging work environment, and an engaging work environment means a visual work environment. Userful’s platform is now empowering IT teams to deliver that visual environment enterprise wide.”Userful’s New OfferingsBORDERLESS OPERATIONS: Secure Enterprise StreamingUserful’s new streaming solution enables operations to securely deliver critical operating information to branch/satellite facilities, remote workers, and anywhere that large distributed organizations need. This is an ideal option for customers in the mission critical space (control rooms, command centers, NOCs and SOCs) who need to share content displayed on their internal video wall with remote colleagues or other operation centers.UBIQUITY - ANY SCREEN, ANYWHERE: uClient for Android and WebOSToday Userful is launching a Certified uClient adapter, a new endpoint for AV applications that adds ‘smart’ capabilities to any display, video wall or direct view LED wall within the enterprise ensuring full display ubiquity. The new Userful Certified uClient adapter extends the smart-display capabilities—natively supported in LG webOS and Samsung Tizen displays—to any type of display. Userful’s Certified uClient adapter ensures IT teams are future-proofing their display investments with a solution that can deploy any application onto any display now or in the future.CENTRALIZED MANAGEMENT: Platform MonitoringThe addition of AV applications to the IT stack poses certain challenges for IT teams in terms of network and system usage and health. In Q1 2021, Userful delivers brand new Platform Monitoring tools to evaluate system and network performance for the Visual Networking Platform. This includes system diagnostics, alerts and analytics, and visualizations to help identify potential network or server resource constraints before they affect performance for the Enterprise. This gives IT managers the necessary tools to effectively manage their company’s visual transformationCORPORATE SIGNAGE: Integrated CDN/Cloud Solution plus CMS BundleWith the launch of Userful’s uClient Adapter, Userful is adding an ‘out-of-the-box’ corporate signage offering with flexible CMS integration. By integrating CMS solutions into our Visual Networking Platform, Userful allows IT teams to choose what works best for them from a variety of options to seamlessly integrate engaging corporate messaging including COVID-related return-to-work messaging to ensure a safe return to the office.LED SOLUTIONS: LED Media CommanderToday Userful adds support for a broad range of LED needs. Userful’s solutions are secure, manageable and scalable to achieve highest performance for any LED need, including gen lock for perfect synchronization across multiple LED controllers. The solution is software-defined running on industry-standard, non-proprietary hardware. It includes enterprise management, security and control features—such as role based access control, cloud management and remote access. In addition, Userful’s software-defined solution offers advanced media processing from any source on the network.Userful also offers these same advanced enterprise management security and control features to single controller LED walls to support the new wave of LED offerings that come with integrated controllers— including those from LG and Samsung—using software deployed on off-the-shelf hardware.UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS: Native Zoom Integration (BETA)In 2021, Userful is introducing a Zoom source for its Visual Networking Platform. For those organizations running very large multi-user sessions and Zoom Webinars, Userful now supports your needs. Unified communications is a key aspect of the digitally transformed enterprise, and the Zoom source will allow teams enterprise-wide to leverage any display within the Userful Visual Network to be used for video conferencing on a larger scale than ever before—whether on direct view LED walls, stand alone displays, projectors or LCD video walls.OPERATIONS STREAMING: Userful Virtuoso (BETA)In Q1 2021 Userful is launching the Beta of its new Virtuoso web app offering, an enterprise streaming solution that delivers operational information (data metrics, IoT sensor data, camera feeds, corporate video assets for sales and marketing, town halls) to any screen, anywhere, any time delivering including mobile devices, desktop computers while allowing users to customize and personalize their experience to maximize productivity.An Open Technology Platform to Maximize Flexibility and ROI for the EnterpriseUserful’s scalable, secure, manageable platform provides IT teams the power and flexibility to choose the end-point solutions that work best for them and seamlessly integrate all their visual applications and services for maximum engagement of employees and customers. The platform provides superior engagement for new digital services, anything as a service. These new products for Q1 2021 and beyond extend Userful’s capabilities and establish Userful as the leading streaming platform for visual applications in the enterprise—from control rooms, to corporate signage, unified communications, and more.In support of these releases, Userful will be hosting a webinar on February 4th @ 8:00 AM (PST). Click here to register now

Userful — The Visual Networking Platform for the Digital Workplace