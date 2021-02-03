Userful Expands its Enterprise Solutions for the Digital Workplace with New Products and Services
Borderless operations, datametrics and streaming capabilities are key aspects of a successful digital workplace
Asserts Innovation Leadership with Borderless Operations, Datametrics and New Streaming Capabilities for its Visual Networking Platform.
The workplace is evolving and transforming. Userful is addressing the new needs of the digital workplace by augmenting employee and customer engagement with its platform...”SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined AV-over-IP platform for the enterprise, announced seven (7) new product offerings today that will be released throughout the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 to support IT teams executing digital transformation projects.
— John Marshall, Userful CEO
Userful’s Visual Networking Platform enables centralized management and control of an enterprise’s visual applications and AV services over its network. These new product offerings extend the reach of the platform enabling corporate IT departments to stream any operational content to any user, screen, display and device across the enterprise, including remote workers.
According to John Marshal, Userful’s CEO, “The workplace is evolving and transforming. Userful is addressing the new needs of the digital workplace by augmenting employee and customer engagement with its platform. Userful is providing organizations with the right tools for a successful operational transformation, either as an agile design partner at the front-end or afterwards in support of enhanced engagement. Analysts at Gartner have said again and again, you can’t have digital transformation without quality engagement tools. The digital workplace requires an intuitive and engaging work environment, and an engaging work environment means a visual work environment. Userful’s platform is now empowering IT teams to deliver that visual environment enterprise wide.”
Userful’s New Offerings
BORDERLESS OPERATIONS: Secure Enterprise Streaming
Userful’s new streaming solution enables operations to securely deliver critical operating information to branch/satellite facilities, remote workers, and anywhere that large distributed organizations need. This is an ideal option for customers in the mission critical space (control rooms, command centers, NOCs and SOCs) who need to share content displayed on their internal video wall with remote colleagues or other operation centers.
UBIQUITY - ANY SCREEN, ANYWHERE: uClient for Android and WebOS
Today Userful is launching a Certified uClient adapter, a new endpoint for AV applications that adds ‘smart’ capabilities to any display, video wall or direct view LED wall within the enterprise ensuring full display ubiquity. The new Userful Certified uClient adapter extends the smart-display capabilities—natively supported in LG webOS and Samsung Tizen displays—to any type of display. Userful’s Certified uClient adapter ensures IT teams are future-proofing their display investments with a solution that can deploy any application onto any display now or in the future.
CENTRALIZED MANAGEMENT: Platform Monitoring
The addition of AV applications to the IT stack poses certain challenges for IT teams in terms of network and system usage and health. In Q1 2021, Userful delivers brand new Platform Monitoring tools to evaluate system and network performance for the Visual Networking Platform. This includes system diagnostics, alerts and analytics, and visualizations to help identify potential network or server resource constraints before they affect performance for the Enterprise. This gives IT managers the necessary tools to effectively manage their company’s visual transformation
CORPORATE SIGNAGE: Integrated CDN/Cloud Solution plus CMS Bundle
With the launch of Userful’s uClient Adapter, Userful is adding an ‘out-of-the-box’ corporate signage offering with flexible CMS integration. By integrating CMS solutions into our Visual Networking Platform, Userful allows IT teams to choose what works best for them from a variety of options to seamlessly integrate engaging corporate messaging including COVID-related return-to-work messaging to ensure a safe return to the office.
LED SOLUTIONS: LED Media Commander
Today Userful adds support for a broad range of LED needs. Userful’s solutions are secure, manageable and scalable to achieve highest performance for any LED need, including gen lock for perfect synchronization across multiple LED controllers. The solution is software-defined running on industry-standard, non-proprietary hardware. It includes enterprise management, security and control features—such as role based access control, cloud management and remote access. In addition, Userful’s software-defined solution offers advanced media processing from any source on the network.
Userful also offers these same advanced enterprise management security and control features to single controller LED walls to support the new wave of LED offerings that come with integrated controllers— including those from LG and Samsung—using software deployed on off-the-shelf hardware.
UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS: Native Zoom Integration (BETA)
In 2021, Userful is introducing a Zoom source for its Visual Networking Platform. For those organizations running very large multi-user sessions and Zoom Webinars, Userful now supports your needs. Unified communications is a key aspect of the digitally transformed enterprise, and the Zoom source will allow teams enterprise-wide to leverage any display within the Userful Visual Network to be used for video conferencing on a larger scale than ever before—whether on direct view LED walls, stand alone displays, projectors or LCD video walls.
OPERATIONS STREAMING: Userful Virtuoso (BETA)
In Q1 2021 Userful is launching the Beta of its new Virtuoso web app offering, an enterprise streaming solution that delivers operational information (data metrics, IoT sensor data, camera feeds, corporate video assets for sales and marketing, town halls) to any screen, anywhere, any time delivering including mobile devices, desktop computers while allowing users to customize and personalize their experience to maximize productivity.
An Open Technology Platform to Maximize Flexibility and ROI for the Enterprise
Userful’s scalable, secure, manageable platform provides IT teams the power and flexibility to choose the end-point solutions that work best for them and seamlessly integrate all their visual applications and services for maximum engagement of employees and customers. The platform provides superior engagement for new digital services, anything as a service. These new products for Q1 2021 and beyond extend Userful’s capabilities and establish Userful as the leading streaming platform for visual applications in the enterprise—from control rooms, to corporate signage, unified communications, and more.
