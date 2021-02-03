Avoid Bandwidth Throttling with the Best VPN App
Because a stable internet connection is what everyone needs and deserves.NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet Service Providers (ISPs) track their customer’s online activities. And when these ISPs notice something that causes internet traffic (e.g., file sharing, streaming, online gaming), they adjust the internet performance by decreasing its speed to maintain a steady flow.
When this happens, internet users are affected as everyone majorly relies on the internet; from doing some chores, studying, to working, everything that a person does requires a steady internet connection.
Slowing down the internet could mean disaster. After all, nobody wants to miss a deadline.
The Power of a VPN
Good thing, connecting to a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will save internet users some time, and also, can increase their productivity. When the internet connection is stable, people can do tasks fast and well.
Whenever an internet user is using a VPN on his device, the internet provider would not be able to track the user’s online activities as the VPN has the ability to hide the user’s real IP address and replace it with a “gibberish” one.
This is possible as the VPN tool establishes a secure connection between the device and the internet. So, through the VPN, all the user’s data traffic passes through a virtual tunnel made by the VPN tool.
So, whatever it is that the user is doing online, ISPs would not be able to track it. In effect, there would be no bandwidth throttling; just a fast and stable internet connection for its users. Every user can get the most out of their internet service.
Although VPN can help in maximizing internet bandwidth, it is also helpful that users must research first on what kind of VPN tool they should install as some VPN services can minimally reduce internet speed.
Choose a VPN that offers a lightning speed to max speed technology to decrease the chances of having a weak internet performance. For a recommendation, here’s a VPN tool that could help internet users make their internet performance stable.
