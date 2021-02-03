A Gamer of the Midway: Chicago Bears’ running back Ryan Nall visited The Gamer Hour last night
The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), hosted Chicago Bears’ running back Ryan Nall last night.
Show highlights include Nall teaming up with Puckett for exciting gameplay in “Rocket League,” and revealing who is his favorite all-time gaming characterIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As with a growing number of NFL players and competitors in other sports, Ryan Nall turns to video games for a temporary escape from the competitive pressures of life as a professional athlete.
Nall, a third-year running back for the Chicago Bears, visited The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com), last night, joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett to share his gaming interests.
Some of the topics covered in Puckett’s interview with Nall include who he’s picking to win this weekend’s Super Bowl, what is his go-to Super Bowl meal as a pizza lover (think deep dish), how it felt to score his first touchdown last season, how the coronavirus pandemic changed the NFL this past season, what it was like to see his digital self in “Madden NFL” for the first time, who is his favorite all-time gaming character, how he grew up playing “Halo 2” with his brother, and his excitement about the upcoming “Halo Infinite” release.
Nall also revealed how enjoys watching esports tournaments on Twitch and who is his favorite gaming streamer, why he switched from Xbox to PlayStation, why he plays running back despite his size, what he is looking forward to in the upcoming football season, and who he thinks would win a fight between an Oregon beaver and a duck.
In an exciting gameplay show finale, Nall and Puckett team up in “Rocket League” to try to win the Turtle Beach Challenge. Don’t miss all the gaming fun and Nall’s and Puckett’s informative game reviews.
You can watch the entire show, which aired on February 2, here:
(https://youtu.be/CKldC9x9tUs ).
This past season, the 6-foot-2, 239-pound Nall played in all 16 games, recording eight catches for 67 yards, including his first career touchdown in week 9 against the Titans on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Nick Foles. He also posted career highs with four catches for 35 yards in the 24-17 loss.
Nall joined the Bears’ active NFL roster in 2019, after being a part of their practice squad since 2018. He appeared in eight games during the 2019 season and had two carries for eight yards and recorded two special teams tackles.
Before joining the NFL, Nall was a collegiate standout for the Oregon State Beavers football team and ranks eighth in school history with 2,216 rushing yards.
In 2016, Nall, appearing in 10 games for the Beavers, finished with 951 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 147 carries along with 214 receiving yards on 22 receptions with two total touchdowns.
As a redshirt junior in 2017, Nall played in 11 games, rushing for 810 yards and eight touchdowns on 165 carries along with catching 27 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. After the season, he declared for the 2018 NFL Draft
In his off the field gaming pursuits, “Call of Duty: Cold War” is currently his game of choice
You can find Nall on IG: @RyanNall_34 and Twitter: @RyanNall_34.
“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network.
The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, (https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.
Sponsored by leading gaming audio and accessory providers Turtle Beach®, and its Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, ROCCAT®, the Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.
Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.
Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.
ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.
Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, (https://www.esportznetwork.com), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.
Media Contact:
George Pappas
Conservaco/The Ignite Agency
562 857-5680
george@conservaco.com
http://ignitecfp.com
George Pappas
Conservaco/Ignite Agency
+1 5628575680
email us here
The Gamer Hour show featuring Chicago Bears’ running back Ryan Nall last night