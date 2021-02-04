With Consumer Spending on Valentine's Day Expected to Be Brisk, Will Tech-Inspired Gifts Lead the Way?
Go-Bags and Productivity Accessories for High-Tech Women
Many of today’s tech-savvy couples are looking for non-traditional, tech-inspired gifts that can bring them closer together and keep them that way at Valentine’s Day and all year long.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While consumer spending on Valentine's Day gifts is expected to top $21.8 billion this year, it should come as no surprise that gift-giving in 2021 will be less about experiences, such as dining out and movie going (thank you very much COVID-19 pandemic), and more about creating at-home entertainment and the exchange of tangible gifts.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
At first thought, a tech-inspired Valentine’s gift for the woman in your life might seem less than romantic — but think again. After all, technology makes it possible for you and your significant other to stay connected wherever you are, whether that’s working or playing at home, in the office, or out on the road. What could be more romantic than that?
“For most, Valentine’s Day conjures images of flowers, chocolates, and intimate dinners for two,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “While Mobile Edge is all for that kind of gift-giving when we’re not in the throes of a pandemic, many of today’s tech-savvy couples are looking for non-traditional, tech-inspired gifts that can bring them closer together and keep them that way at Valentine’s Day and all year long.”
In the spirit of Valentine’s Day 2021, Mobile Edge offers productivity accessories and gadgets designed to keep high-tech couples powered up, productive, and connected—plus an industry-leading selection of stylish, functional, and protective laptop cases, totes, messenger bags, and backpacks your high-tech Valentines can turn into ultimate “go-bags” for organizing and protecting all their gear.
Tops on our Valentine’s list for high-tech women is our classy Milano Handbag. Influenced by today’s fashion runways, it’s the pinnacle of elegance. The handbag’s faux-croc design carries computers in a style that’s both feminine and functional. It comes in two versions, standard (for laptops up to 16″ and 17″ MacBook Pros) and large (for most PC laptops up to 17.3″ and 17″ MacBook Pros). Each features a removable accessories/cosmetics wristlet, padded cell phone pocket, fashionable beige interior lining, and Mobile Edge’s lifetime warranty and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Your high-tech Valentine will also want to keep all her tech powered up. For laptops and other power-hungry devices, there’s our Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger, which features a universal AC outlet. For smaller devices, such as tablets and smartphones, go with the CORE Power 26,800 mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger easily fits in backpacks, messenger bags, and SlipSuit sleeves.
For Qi-enabled devices, the versatile Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad reduces desktop clutter by doubling as an ultra-slim mouse pad and wireless charger.
If she’s a multi-tasker, the All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation, while the 50-watt USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB charging station.
So, while tech-inspired gifts may not be all that romantic, they can and do help us stay connected. That’s where the real romance starts. This Valentine’s maybe it’s time to forgo the traditional and boring and opt for something a little more 21st century . . . and a little more pandemic friendly. And if you’re content to stay with what’s worked in the past – check out how some Valentine’s traditions got their start.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
Mobile Edge Herringbone Element Briefcase