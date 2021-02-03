4 Reasons Why You’ll Need A VPN For Torrenting
INDIA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torrenting is still the most popular form of P2P (peer-to-peer) file sharing despite opposition from governments and ISPs (Internet Service Providers). It involves downloading and uploading of files through torrent networks instead of a central server.
The process of torrenting requires a torrent management software that connects to the network and is in itself a legal activity. However, downloading unsanctioned copyrighted files is illegal.
VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are encryptions that create a private network from a public network. They ensure maximum security and anonymity, protecting your connection from various forms of external attacks. VPNs have many applications that stem beyond torrenting, including in privacy, business, streaming, and gaming. In this article, we focus only on VPNs for torrenting.
A good VPN for torrenting will protect you from the threats you face downloading and sharing files with peers. VPNs are designed to augment privacy and prevent others from viewing your activity and IP address. Those for torrenting have other features to prevent DNS leaks and kill switches, ensuring that your IP is always safe even if the connection breaks.
There are various qualities of a typical best VPN for torrenting, however, they are merely VPNs designed to protect your devices and hide your activity from other users.
Here are 4 reasons why you’ll need a good and effective VPN on your next torrent session:
1. To bypass geo-restrictions -
There are several restrictions you will face when watching, playing, and listening to media online. The most common is geo-restriction, where you are barred from downloading or streaming media because you are in a different geographical location. Although torrenting is one way to bypass such barriers, you have to take note that some torrents have geo-restrictions.
A VPN is the only sure way to stream media and download content from servers in the world without encountering location restrictions. It hides your location providing instant anonymity for your online activity.
2. For remote accessing -
A VPN is useful when you want to remote access work or home servers while traveling. Using a VPN, you can encrypt and protect these servers when accessing the desktop over the internet remotely.
You can access files, play games, and watch media on your home computer, using public Wi-Fi without worrying about hackers. However, not all VPNs have these features and the extra security layer required to guarantee safety. You need to review options carefully to ensure they support remote local area network access.
3. For safety and security -
The best VPN for torrenting will keep you safe from hackers looking to intercept your connections and corrupt your downloads and uploads. Features, such as the kill switch, disconnect all internet connections when your VPN runs low, protecting your IP address and activity from other internet users.
You will also enjoy anonymity and prevent websites from logging your activity. Privacy and security is the primary advantage of investing in premium VPNs. These networks keep you safe from identity thieves, frauds, governments, and other snooping eyes.
4. For streaming -
Some VPNs come with extra perks, such as improved throttle speed and a no-logs policy that leaves no window for anyone to see whatever you are doing online. If you are concerned about privacy and security when streaming media, such as Netflix, a VPN will ensure 100% anonymity.
You can stream all kinds of media and no one can trace the activity to your devices. The boost in speed also allows you to stream and download faster, although you need a premium VPN with more features and capabilities.
Key Takeaway
Torrenting is a convenient way to download media and files that can be challenging to find using other conventional means. However, torrenting also exposes you to various risks, especially since the source has no way to guarantee privacy. Without a proper VPN, your activity and connections are exposed to others in the network and it is only a matter of time before you encounter hackers and malware.
Now is the perfect time for you to find the best VPN that will be your new best friend on your next torrenting journey. Try GoingVPN now. Available for Android phones and tablets.
GoingVPN.com
The process of torrenting requires a torrent management software that connects to the network and is in itself a legal activity. However, downloading unsanctioned copyrighted files is illegal.
VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are encryptions that create a private network from a public network. They ensure maximum security and anonymity, protecting your connection from various forms of external attacks. VPNs have many applications that stem beyond torrenting, including in privacy, business, streaming, and gaming. In this article, we focus only on VPNs for torrenting.
A good VPN for torrenting will protect you from the threats you face downloading and sharing files with peers. VPNs are designed to augment privacy and prevent others from viewing your activity and IP address. Those for torrenting have other features to prevent DNS leaks and kill switches, ensuring that your IP is always safe even if the connection breaks.
There are various qualities of a typical best VPN for torrenting, however, they are merely VPNs designed to protect your devices and hide your activity from other users.
Here are 4 reasons why you’ll need a good and effective VPN on your next torrent session:
1. To bypass geo-restrictions -
There are several restrictions you will face when watching, playing, and listening to media online. The most common is geo-restriction, where you are barred from downloading or streaming media because you are in a different geographical location. Although torrenting is one way to bypass such barriers, you have to take note that some torrents have geo-restrictions.
A VPN is the only sure way to stream media and download content from servers in the world without encountering location restrictions. It hides your location providing instant anonymity for your online activity.
2. For remote accessing -
A VPN is useful when you want to remote access work or home servers while traveling. Using a VPN, you can encrypt and protect these servers when accessing the desktop over the internet remotely.
You can access files, play games, and watch media on your home computer, using public Wi-Fi without worrying about hackers. However, not all VPNs have these features and the extra security layer required to guarantee safety. You need to review options carefully to ensure they support remote local area network access.
3. For safety and security -
The best VPN for torrenting will keep you safe from hackers looking to intercept your connections and corrupt your downloads and uploads. Features, such as the kill switch, disconnect all internet connections when your VPN runs low, protecting your IP address and activity from other internet users.
You will also enjoy anonymity and prevent websites from logging your activity. Privacy and security is the primary advantage of investing in premium VPNs. These networks keep you safe from identity thieves, frauds, governments, and other snooping eyes.
4. For streaming -
Some VPNs come with extra perks, such as improved throttle speed and a no-logs policy that leaves no window for anyone to see whatever you are doing online. If you are concerned about privacy and security when streaming media, such as Netflix, a VPN will ensure 100% anonymity.
You can stream all kinds of media and no one can trace the activity to your devices. The boost in speed also allows you to stream and download faster, although you need a premium VPN with more features and capabilities.
Key Takeaway
Torrenting is a convenient way to download media and files that can be challenging to find using other conventional means. However, torrenting also exposes you to various risks, especially since the source has no way to guarantee privacy. Without a proper VPN, your activity and connections are exposed to others in the network and it is only a matter of time before you encounter hackers and malware.
Now is the perfect time for you to find the best VPN that will be your new best friend on your next torrenting journey. Try GoingVPN now. Available for Android phones and tablets.
GoingVPN.com
GoingVPN.com
+65 6516 8867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter