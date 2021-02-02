MSPA Americas Announces Details of ShopperFest 2021
Annual Independent Contractor Conference Returns June 25 – 27 in HoustonORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSPA Americas, the trade association representing the customer experience (CX), measurement, and merchandising industries, has announced the return of its annual independent contractor conference, ShopperFest, to be held June 25 – 27, at the Sheraton North Houston at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
“We are excited to bring together our MSPA family once again for a weekend of industry education, networking and fellowship,” stated MSPA Americas President Sam Hersey. “ShopperFest has been an important event for our CX research and merchandising member companies to connect with our MSPA base of independent contractors, and for us as an association to deliver a robust series of sessions and courses to aid in the development of their skillset.”
The ShopperFest sessions and panels are led by members of the MSPA Americas Board of Directors and other industry executives. The annual conference was first held in Orlando in October 2014 and has been staged each year in various cities around the country until 2020, when the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early Bird Registration fees start at $130 and can be purchased at www.MSPA-Americas.org through February 14, at which time prices increase to $160 and above.
The conference is being presented by Buena Vista Events & Management of Orlando, Florida, MSPA Americas' management association.
For mystery shopping, research and merchandising provider company attendance information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact MSPA Americas at (407) 919-MSPA (6772) or via Press@MSPA-Americas.org.
Elaine Buxton Communications Chair
MSPA Americas
+1 919-740-4592
Press@mspa-americas.org
ShopperFest 2021