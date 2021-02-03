20 Additional Atlantic Credit Unions Launch Omnichannel Account and Loan Origination with ASAPP
League Data and ASAPP are pleased to announce that 20 additional credit unions joined the existing 15 credit union organizations who previously launched ASAPP's omnichannel experience platform.
In September, Consolidated, Évangéline-Central, Malpeque Bay, Morell, Souris, Victory, Community Credit Union of Cumberland Colchester, Tignish, LaHave River, and Public Service Credit Unions joined the ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform community.
Just prior to the “Christmas break”, Acadian, Cape Breton, Community, Caisse Populaire de Clare, iNova, New Ross, New Waterford, North Sydney, St. Joseph's, and Sydney Credit Unions became the latest group of Atlantic Credit Unions to deliver ASAPP account and lending origination technology to their members.
These two launches represent the second and third of four groups of Atlantic credit unions that will onboard ASAPP’s technology across the first year of the multi-year technology agreement that League Data and ASAPP executed earlier this year.
Chad Griffin, League Data CIO, noted: “We are proud of the cooperative effort from the credit union, ASAPP, Atlantic Central and League Data teams on the implementation project thus far. We continue to deliver on project milestones, and we are happy to have 35 credit unions who now have access to the platform. As we continue to move forward on our digital transformation journey with the Atlantic credit unions, the ASAPP platform will provide technology to enable anytime, anywhere, any channel member, account and lending origination.” He added: “The relevancy of serving our members via new delivery channels has never been more important than it is today. We would like to congratulate the latest two groups of credit unions for taking this important step forward.”
In February, League Data and ASAPP will complete the process of configuring and implementing the ASAPP OXP solution for the final group of Atlantic credit unions who will move into production during the first quarter of 2021.
For more information about League Data Ltd. and the digital transformation journey for the Atlantic credit unions, please contact League Data. To learn more about the ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform or to schedule a demo for your organization please visit asappbanking.com.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
About League Data
As Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Atlantic System, League Data Ltd. provides technology leadership in the area of banking solutions, aligned with regional and national credit union system initiatives that support member growth and system efficiencies. League Data provides over 50 seamless, fully integrated technology solutions from key vendors to deliver a member-first experience while meeting the evolving banking needs of both credit unions and their members. Through leadership and innovation, League Data engages with Atlantic Canadian credit unions to understand their strategies, ensuring organizational development and support remains relevant and responsive to their needs.
