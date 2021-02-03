Cleantech Stock Solar Integrated Roofing ($SIRC) Targets EV Charger Installer Acquisition EV Charging Solutions Division
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) announces official opening of operations of the Company’s dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions division
Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCMKTS:SIRC)EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking EV stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC and roofing systems installation company, today announced the official opening of operations of the Company’s dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions division, which is currently exploring the potential acquisition of several EV charger installers nationwide to expand the Company’s own Tesla-certified installer network and better enable the transportation sector’s energy infrastructure of the future.
According to a new Precedence Research report, the EV charging market size is set to surpass the $39 Billion mark by 2027, growng at a 40% rate from 2020 through 2027.
The Company’s primary focus within the EV charging vertical will remain the sales, marketing, installation and service of personal EV chargers at residential properties, as well as on public EV charging infrastructure for network operators – leveraging the Company’s recent designation as a Tesla-certified installer. Solar Integrated Roofing is currently exploring the potential acquisition of various EV charging installers nationwide, addressing a rapidly growing domestic EV market – with some states such as California setting aggressive regulatory targets of all new vehicle sales to be zero emissions by 2035.
“We are excited to have entered the substantial, growing EV charging space – addressing an incredible, rapidly emerging market opportunity,” said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. “We are well positioned to acquire promising EV charger installers in key growth markets across the U.S. where early EV adoption has been greatest. I look forward to announcing further developments on this front as we continue our rapid pace of operational execution, creating long-term value for our shareholders.”
About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The Company’s broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.
Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
